St. Louis is busy on the legal side right now, from law firm support roles to in‑house and compliance work. Here are several solid options if you’re building a career in Legal & Compliance.

Employer: Voltyx

Location: Maryland Heights / St. Louis, MO (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Ensure projects meet prevailing wage, certified payroll, and labor compliance rules across multiple states. This role is great if you like detail, Excel, and audit‑ready records, and it comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, disability, tuition reimbursement).

Employer: Husch Blackwell LLP

Location: St. Louis, MO (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

High‑level legal assistant role supporting attorneys at a major firm. You’ll own workflows, manage calendars and email, handle billing coordination, and prepare legal documents while using modern tech and AI tools to keep things running smoothly.

Employer: Jobot (for a national law firm)

Location: St. Louis, MO (remote/distributed platform)

Type: Full-time (partner-level)

Salary: $150,000 – $1,000,000 per year (origination-based, depends on portable book)

For partners or small practice groups with a portable book who want a modern, low‑overhead platform. You get national‑firm infrastructure, cloud tech, and no mandated billable minimums while keeping control of your practice economics.

Employer: gpac (recruiting for an ag finance company)

Location: Remote – Plains states through the Rust Belt (St. Louis–area candidates eligible)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $120,000 – $160,000 per year + discretionary bonus

In‑house corporate counsel role focused on banking and agricultural lending, reporting to the General Counsel. Good fit if you have 2–5 years in financial services or firm work, experience with secured or corporate transactions, and want strong benefits plus remote flexibility.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—legal roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.