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⚖️ St. Louis Legal & Compliance Roles with Multiple Openings
St. Louis is busy on the legal side right now, from law firm support roles to in‑house and compliance work. Here are several solid options if you’re building a career in Legal & Compliance.
Labor Compliance Coordinator
Employer: Voltyx
Location: Maryland Heights / St. Louis, MO (Hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Ensure projects meet prevailing wage, certified payroll, and labor compliance rules across multiple states. This role is great if you like detail, Excel, and audit‑ready records, and it comes with strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, disability, tuition reimbursement).
Client Delivery Specialist (Legal Assistant)
Employer: Husch Blackwell LLP
Location: St. Louis, MO (Hybrid)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
High‑level legal assistant role supporting attorneys at a major firm. You’ll own workflows, manage calendars and email, handle billing coordination, and prepare legal documents while using modern tech and AI tools to keep things running smoothly.
Law Firm Partners & Practice Groups — Portable Book
Employer: Jobot (for a national law firm)
Location: St. Louis, MO (remote/distributed platform)
Type: Full-time (partner-level)
Salary: $150,000 – $1,000,000 per year (origination-based, depends on portable book)
For partners or small practice groups with a portable book who want a modern, low‑overhead platform. You get national‑firm infrastructure, cloud tech, and no mandated billable minimums while keeping control of your practice economics.
Corporate Counsel
Employer: gpac (recruiting for an ag finance company)
Location: Remote – Plains states through the Rust Belt (St. Louis–area candidates eligible)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $120,000 – $160,000 per year + discretionary bonus
In‑house corporate counsel role focused on banking and agricultural lending, reporting to the General Counsel. Good fit if you have 2–5 years in financial services or firm work, experience with secured or corporate transactions, and want strong benefits plus remote flexibility.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—legal roles here tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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