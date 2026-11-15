St. Louis is busy hiring managers and leaders right now, from construction and healthcare to banking and youth programs. If you’ve got people skills and project chops, there’s a lot to pick from.

Employer: CyberCoders

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,000–$175,000/year

Lead large mechanical construction projects (HVAC, piping, plumbing) for a top ENR contractor across data centers, healthcare, pharma, and advanced manufacturing. Strong budgeting/scheduling skills are key; comes with bonus, 401k, profit sharing, and a vehicle package for qualified candidates.

Employer: CyberCoders

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Own detailed cost estimates for piping projects, working closely with PMs on budgets and profitability. Good fit if you know industrial piping, AutoCAD, and want solid benefits like ESOP, 401k with contributions, bonus, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run a busy Domino’s store end-to-end: hiring, scheduling, inventory, and local marketing. Great for someone with restaurant/retail management experience who likes fast-paced work and leading a frontline team.

Employer: Cushman & Wakefield

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,250–$65,000/year

Support a national financial services client by managing data and workflow for real estate transactions. Good match if you’re Excel-strong, detail-oriented, and like coordinating deadlines and documentation.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead perioperative/surgical operations, from scheduling and inventory to capital budgeting and strategy. Ideal for an experienced perioperative leader (RN/BSN preferred) ready to own quality, efficiency, and cross-department collaboration.

Employer: Qualus

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range provided but not specified

Site-based role managing electric substation construction for utility and energy clients—overseeing contractors, safety, schedule, and reporting. Best for someone with 7–10 years of substation experience and strong field leadership.

Employer: BJC Medical Group

Location: Christian Hospital / Alton Memorial (St. Louis area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead business and clinical operations for hospitalist practices, including provider scheduling, locums, financials, and quality metrics. Great for someone with hospital medicine experience and a background in practice or clinic management.

Employer: ATI Restoration, LLC

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Manage multiple restoration projects (fire, water, environmental) from permits and field crews to collections and safety. Suits a construction pro with superintendent experience and certifications in asbestos/lead/mold.

Employer: U.S. Bank

Location: St. Louis, MO (hybrid, 3+ days onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $81,515–$95,900/year

Lead project-based onboarding for Treasury Management clients, coordinating internal teams and clients to launch new services. Good fit if you have 3–5 years of project management and want a client-facing role in financial services.

Employer: Actalent

Location: St. Louis, MO (onsite)

Type: Contract

Pay: $50–$60/hour

Temporary PM role owning commercial fire and security projects from handoff to closeout, including WIP and financial forecasting. Ideal if you know fire alarm/low-voltage systems and want high hourly pay with benefits as a contractor.

Employer: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis

Location: St. Louis, MO (onsite)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior leadership role over facilities planning, construction project portfolios, and division support across the district. Best for a seasoned facilities/construction leader (10+ years) who can manage capital plans, leases, and large teams.

Employer: The Haskell Company

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Site-focused APM role supporting construction projects—document control, scheduling, budgets, procurement, and field coordination. Great stepping stone if you have 2–4 years in construction management and want to grow into full PM.

Employer: Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time (Exempt)

Salary: Not listed

Run daily operations for a major Boys & Girls Club site—staff leadership, youth programs, compliance, and community partnerships. Perfect for a mission-driven leader with 10+ years in youth work and management.

Employer: Racquet Club Ladue

Location: St. Louis, MO (Ladue)

Type: Full-time (in person)

Salary: $85,000–$120,000/year

Lead tennis, pickleball, and platform tennis programs, manage pros and the pro shop, and shape a year-round racquets experience. Great for a teaching pro with private-club experience and strong member-service skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s flexibility in scope or level once you’re talking to a recruiter.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.