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👔 St. Louis Exec & Management Jobs with Multiple Openings
St. Louis is busy hiring managers and leaders right now, from construction and healthcare to banking and youth programs. If you’ve got people skills and project chops, there’s a lot to pick from.
Project Manager - Mechanical
Employer: CyberCoders
Location: St. Louis, MO
Type: Full-time
Salary: $85,000–$175,000/year
Lead large mechanical construction projects (HVAC, piping, plumbing) for a top ENR contractor across data centers, healthcare, pharma, and advanced manufacturing. Strong budgeting/scheduling skills are key; comes with bonus, 401k, profit sharing, and a vehicle package for qualified candidates.
Piping Estimator - QuoteSoft
Employer: CyberCoders
Location: St. Louis, MO
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Own detailed cost estimates for piping projects, working closely with PMs on budgets and profitability. Good fit if you know industrial piping, AutoCAD, and want solid benefits like ESOP, 401k with contributions, bonus, and tuition reimbursement.
General Manager (1613 S 9th St)
Employer: Domino’s
Location: St. Louis, MO
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Run a busy Domino’s store end-to-end: hiring, scheduling, inventory, and local marketing. Great for someone with restaurant/retail management experience who likes fast-paced work and leading a frontline team.
Transaction Analyst
Employer: Cushman & Wakefield
Location: St. Louis, MO
Type: Full-time
Salary: $55,250–$65,000/year
Support a national financial services client by managing data and workflow for real estate transactions. Good match if you’re Excel-strong, detail-oriented, and like coordinating deadlines and documentation.
Executive Director, Surgical Services
Employer: Rosaires Care
Location: St. Louis, MO
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead perioperative/surgical operations, from scheduling and inventory to capital budgeting and strategy. Ideal for an experienced perioperative leader (RN/BSN preferred) ready to own quality, efficiency, and cross-department collaboration.
Field Construction Project Manager – Substation
Employer: Qualus
Location: St. Louis, MO
Type: Full-time
Salary: Range provided but not specified
Site-based role managing electric substation construction for utility and energy clients—overseeing contractors, safety, schedule, and reporting. Best for someone with 7–10 years of substation experience and strong field leadership.
Practice Administrator Hospitalist
Employer: BJC Medical Group
Location: Christian Hospital / Alton Memorial (St. Louis area)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Lead business and clinical operations for hospitalist practices, including provider scheduling, locums, financials, and quality metrics. Great for someone with hospital medicine experience and a background in practice or clinic management.
Project Manager
Employer: ATI Restoration, LLC
Location: St. Louis, MO
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Manage multiple restoration projects (fire, water, environmental) from permits and field crews to collections and safety. Suits a construction pro with superintendent experience and certifications in asbestos/lead/mold.
Treasury Client Onboarding Project Manager
Employer: U.S. Bank
Location: St. Louis, MO (hybrid, 3+ days onsite)
Type: Full-time
Salary: $81,515–$95,900/year
Lead project-based onboarding for Treasury Management clients, coordinating internal teams and clients to launch new services. Good fit if you have 3–5 years of project management and want a client-facing role in financial services.
Project Manager (Fire & Security – Contract)
Employer: Actalent
Location: St. Louis, MO (onsite)
Type: Contract
Pay: $50–$60/hour
Temporary PM role owning commercial fire and security projects from handoff to closeout, including WIP and financial forecasting. Ideal if you know fire alarm/low-voltage systems and want high hourly pay with benefits as a contractor.
Assistant Vice President, Internal Support – Payments & SASTeC
Employer: Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis
Location: St. Louis, MO (onsite)
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Senior leadership role over facilities planning, construction project portfolios, and division support across the district. Best for a seasoned facilities/construction leader (10+ years) who can manage capital plans, leases, and large teams.
Assistant Project Manager II
Employer: The Haskell Company
Location: St. Louis, MO
Type: Full-time
Salary: Not listed
Site-focused APM role supporting construction projects—document control, scheduling, budgets, procurement, and field coordination. Great stepping stone if you have 2–4 years in construction management and want to grow into full PM.
Club Director – Herbert Hoover Club
Employer: Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis
Location: St. Louis, MO
Type: Full-time (Exempt)
Salary: Not listed
Run daily operations for a major Boys & Girls Club site—staff leadership, youth programs, compliance, and community partnerships. Perfect for a mission-driven leader with 10+ years in youth work and management.
Director of Racquets
Employer: Racquet Club Ladue
Location: St. Louis, MO (Ladue)
Type: Full-time (in person)
Salary: $85,000–$120,000/year
Lead tennis, pickleball, and platform tennis programs, manage pros and the pro shop, and shape a year-round racquets experience. Great for a teaching pro with private-club experience and strong member-service skills.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there’s flexibility in scope or level once you’re talking to a recruiter.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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