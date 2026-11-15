🔥 Fall open burning ends November 30

St. Joseph’s fall open burn season runs from November 1-30, and it ends on Monday, November 30, 2026.

During this period, you may burn only dry yard waste that was grown on your own residential property, such as leaves, brush, and logs, between the hours of 8am and 6pm.

Before you burn, be sure to check the city’s social media pages, Channel 19, or the city website for any temporary burn bans due to weather.

After November 30, fall open burning is no longer allowed.