St. Louis manufacturing is busy right now, with solid pay and benefits on both day and night shifts. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Air Products

Air Products Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time, 12-hour fixed night shift (2-3-2 schedule)

Pay: $26.55/hour + $1.50/hour night shift differential

Work on assembly and spinning of hollow fiber membranes in a clean, safety-focused plant that’s expanding in St. Louis. Training is on days for 1–3 months, then you move to a permanent night shift with strong benefits from day one (medical, dental, vision, 401k match, paid time off, parental leave, and more).

Employer: Keurig Dr Pepper Inc.

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (Mon–Fri, 5:00am–1:30pm)

Pay: Starting at $35.30/hour, rising to $37.15/hour after 6 months

Senior-level maintenance role working on motors, conveyors, fillers, packaging lines, and 480V electrical systems in a major beverage facility. Good fit if you have 3+ years manufacturing maintenance experience and want strong pay, day-one benefits, and chances to grow your technical skills (PLC, VFDs, welding, fabrication).

Employer: Haleon

Location: St. Louis, MO (TUMS facility)

Type: Full-time, nights (Mon–Thu, 8:00pm–6:30am)

Application Deadline: 2026-11-30

Join the team that packages TUMS and other well-known health brands on high-speed packaging lines. You’ll run equipment, do quality and safety checks, help with changeovers and basic maintenance, and work under FDA-regulated standards—with benefits starting day one, a strong 401(k), tuition help, and up to 6 months paid parental leave.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—manufacturing skills transfer well, and local plants often train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.