Saint Charles is buzzing with healthcare hiring right now, from bedside care to executive leadership and dental roles. If you’re in the medical world and want to stay close to home, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: SSM Health

SSM Health Location: St. Charles, MO (Urgent Care sites)

(Urgent Care sites) Type: Part-time / PRN

Salary: Not listed

This flexible NP role supports urgent care coverage during absences and busy times, so it’s great if you want variety and control over your schedule. You’ll work within SSM’s large regional system, helping keep access to care strong in the St. Charles area.

Employer: CenterPointe Hospital (part of Acadia Healthcare)

(part of Acadia Healthcare) Location: St. Charles, MO

Type: Full-time, Executive Leadership

Salary: Competitive executive package (bonus eligible; relocation available)

Lead nursing at a major psychiatric and addiction treatment hospital, with a real seat at the executive table. Ideal for an experienced behavioral health nurse leader who wants to shape strategy, mentor leaders, and drive quality across the hospital.

Employer: SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital – St. Charles

Location: St. Charles, MO

Type: Full-time, Night Shift (3x12s, 36 hrs/week)

Salary: Not listed (sign-on bonus may be available)

Perfect if you like night shift and want steady hours in a hospital setting. You’ll provide full-scope respiratory care, respond to emergencies, and work closely with a multidisciplinary team; Missouri licensure, CRT, RCP license, and BLS are required.

Employer: EmpowerMe Wellness

Location: St. Charles, MO

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work inside senior living communities helping residents stay strong, safe, and independent. This role offers predictable schedules (no late nights), a mix of therapy and wellness check-ins, and growth paths plus benefits and 401(k) with match for eligible team members.

Employer: Dentrust Optimized Care Solutions / DOCS Health

Location: St. Charles, MO (events across the state)

(events across the state) Type: As-needed, mostly weekends

Salary: Not listed

Great side-gig if you want to serve military reservists and Guard members. You’ll perform refractions and eyeglass fittings using provided equipment, mainly on weekends, with some weekday options.

Employer: Lake Forest Dental – St. Charles

Location: Saint Charles, MO

Type: Full-time or Part-time, W-2

Salary: $58.00–$60.00 per hour

Join a revamped general practice and help build the hygiene program from the ground up, with 1-hour appointments and a loyal patient base. Includes dental benefits for you and family, monthly bonus, PTO, and a say in how hygiene runs.

Employer: Lake Forest Dental – St. Charles

Location: Saint Charles, MO

Type: Part-time (about 16–20 hrs/week)

Salary: From $100.00 per hour

Be the main provider two days a week in a growing, modernizing practice with strong mentorship from the owner-dentist. Ideal for new or recent grads who want to grow into implants, Invisalign, and more advanced procedures while keeping a flexible schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.