Saint Robert’s healthcare scene is growing, thanks in part to nearby Fort Leonard Wood and local family-focused clinics. If you’re in medical or behavioral health, there are solid options here right now.

Employer: Heartland Dental (Forum Dental – St. Robert)

Heartland Dental (Forum Dental – St. Robert) Location: St Robert, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Up to $250,000 total compensation package

Lead a busy general practice with full clinical autonomy plus the backing of the nation’s largest DSO. You get guaranteed base pay with uncapped earnings, modern tech (iTero, WaveOne Gold, AI tools), PTO, health and retirement benefits, tuition reimbursement, CE, and mentorship to grow your skills and career.

Employer: SkillBuildersABA

SkillBuildersABA Location: Saint Robert, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.00 – $28.00 per hour

Work one-on-one with clients with developmental disabilities, using ABA strategies to support daily living skills and behavior plans. This role offers flexible scheduling, advancement paths, and professional development help, ideal if you want to build a long-term career in behavioral health.

If one of these fits you (or a friend), click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.