St. Louis is busy with build-outs, upgrades, and land development, and that means solid demand for engineers and technical pros. Here are several local roles worth a look this week.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: St Louis, MO (local IL + remote options for highly experienced candidates)

(local IL + for highly experienced candidates) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Work with a top ENR mechanical contractor on HVAC, piping, plumbing, and sheet metal using Revit/Navisworks. Great fit if you have 5+ years of MEP coordination (and 10+ years if you want to work fully remote) and like complex, technical projects.

Employer: CyberCoders

CyberCoders Location: St Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Lead land development projects from concept through construction for residential, commercial, industrial, and higher-ed sites. Ideal if you’re a PE with 6+ years in site design, grading, and stormwater, and want a client-facing role with a hybrid schedule after your first three months.

(Note: A second posting for this same role exists with a different link; it appears to be the same position, so it’s listed here once.)

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: St Louis, MO (also Lakewood, CO and Tucson, AZ)

(also Lakewood, CO and Tucson, AZ) Type: Full-time summer internship

Compensation: $22.17 – $29.96/hour (range for all locations)

(range for all locations) 12-week internship on the Earth & Environment team with real project work, field time, and mentoring. Best for students in Geological/Geotechnical Engineering graduating August 2027 or later who want hands-on experience with design, field work, and documentation.

Employer: CAI

Location: St Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range mentioned but not specified in the posting excerpt

Range mentioned but not specified in the posting excerpt Senior role focused on commissioning, qualification, and validation (CQV) in GMP pharma/life sciences environments. Good match if you have 3+ years in regulated facilities and want to own documentation, testing, and project planning with some travel.

Employer: Siemens

Location: St Louis, MO (serving the greater metro area)

(serving the greater metro area) Type: Full-time

Salary: $64,643 – $98,840/year

Field-focused role working on medium and low voltage power systems—switchgear, breakers, transformers, relays, and more. Great if you have 5+ years of electrical testing/troubleshooting, can lift up to 75 lbs, and like a mix of hands-on work, customer training, and emergency call-outs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on requirements and how flexible they can be.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.