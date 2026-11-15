St. Joseph has some very sweet puppy faces waiting for a home. These young dogs are all at St. Joseph Animal Services and are hoping to grow up with a family of their own.

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Female

Female Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption Fee: $155

Shelter: St. Joseph Animal Services

Phone: (816) 271-4877

Lily is a young brindle mixed-breed puppy who’s ready to start life with a loving family. As a baby, she’ll need patience, training, and lots of playtime, but she’ll reward you with years of love. Contact the shelter to ask about her vaccinations, spay status, and how she does with kids or other pets.

👉 Meet Lily and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption Fee: $155

Shelter: St. Joseph Animal Services

Phone: (816) 271-4877

Billy is a brindle male puppy with lots of growing and learning ahead of him. As a medium mixed breed, he should be a great size for many homes. Ask the shelter about his current health care, neuter status, and whether he’s started on housetraining.

👉 Meet Billy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Mixed Breed (Medium)

Mixed Breed (Medium) Age: Baby

Baby Gender: Male

Male Color: Brindle

Brindle Adoption Fee: $155

Shelter: St. Joseph Animal Services

Phone: (816) 271-4877

Willy is another adorable brindle mixed-breed baby looking for a forever home. Like any puppy, he’ll need guidance, social time, and basic training so he can grow into a well-mannered companion. The shelter can share more about his medical care and what kind of home might suit him best.

👉 Meet Willy and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near St. Joseph, MO, consider visiting St. Joseph Animal Services or giving them a call at (816) 271-4877 to learn more about these pups. Sharing their profiles with friends and family can also help them find loving homes.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.