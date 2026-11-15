Lee’s Summit is busy in healthcare hiring right now, from hospital roles to community care and even animal health. Here are several solid options if you’re ready for a change.

Employer: Heartland Dental (Oldham Village Dental Care)

Heartland Dental (Oldham Village Dental Care) Location: Lees Summit, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive earnings with guaranteed base and uncapped potential (no exact range listed)

Brand-new, high-tech office opening in June 2027 with full clinical autonomy, mentorship, and CE (including a Doctor Mastery Program toward FAGD). Good fit if you want to build a practice from the ground up with strong corporate support and benefits.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Location: Lees Summit, MO

Type: Full-time, hourly

Salary: Not listed

Retail pharmacy role inside Hy-Vee where you’ll fill and verify prescriptions, counsel patients, give immunizations, and help lead the pharmacy team. Great if you like a fast-paced, customer-facing setting with community outreach and some leadership responsibilities.

Employer: The Arc of the Ozarks

Location: Based in Lees Summit/Kansas City, MO area

Based in area Type: Full-time

Salary: Starting at $77,480/year (experience-based pay) + $5,000 sign-on bonus

Non-profit RN role supporting adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities in residential programs. You’ll oversee meds, train staff, do monthly assessments, and coordinate care—ideal if you want meaningful, relationship-based nursing with strong benefits and room to grow.

Employer: Labcorp

Location: Lees Summit, MO 64082

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm; some extra hours possible)

(Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm; some extra hours possible) Salary: Not listed (eligible for performance-based PST bonus)

Clinic-based role doing blood draws, specimen collection, and front-desk style tasks like data entry and payments. Good match if you have phlebotomy experience or certification, want steady weekday hours, and like direct patient contact with big-company benefits.

Employer: Supplemental Health Care

Location: Lees Summit, MO (hospital setting)

(hospital setting) Type: Travel, full-time contract

Pay: Estimated $2,018–$2,335 per week

Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 8-hour day shifts; 26-week contract with possible extension

Travel Cath Lab Tech assignment working with cardiac cath procedures, monitoring vitals, and managing supplies. Best for experienced techs with ARRT, BLS, and 1+ year Cath Lab experience who want strong weekly pay plus travel packages and full benefits.

Employer: Green Summit Animal Clinic

Location: Lee’s Summit, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Small-animal clinic role helping with lab work, anesthesia monitoring, surgery prep, nursing care, and client communication. Great if you have at least 1 year of vet experience, love pets and people, and want solid benefits (health, dental, vision, 401k match, pet discounts, and more).

Employer: Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services

Location: Lees Summit, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

OR RN role in an acute care setting, circulating and/or scrubbing for a variety of surgeries. Good fit if you have perioperative RN experience, strong critical thinking, and like a fast-paced OR environment focused on safety and teamwork.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles or can keep you in mind for the next opening.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.