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🏥 Lee’s Summit, MO Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings This Week
Lee’s Summit is busy in healthcare hiring right now, from hospital roles to community care and even animal health. Here are several solid options if you’re ready for a change.
General Dentist – Opening June 2027
- Employer: Heartland Dental (Oldham Village Dental Care)
- Location: Lees Summit, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive earnings with guaranteed base and uncapped potential (no exact range listed)
Brand-new, high-tech office opening in June 2027 with full clinical autonomy, mentorship, and CE (including a Doctor Mastery Program toward FAGD). Good fit if you want to build a practice from the ground up with strong corporate support and benefits.
Registered Pharmacist
- Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.
- Location: Lees Summit, MO
- Type: Full-time, hourly
- Salary: Not listed
Retail pharmacy role inside Hy-Vee where you’ll fill and verify prescriptions, counsel patients, give immunizations, and help lead the pharmacy team. Great if you like a fast-paced, customer-facing setting with community outreach and some leadership responsibilities.
Community Registered Nurse – Developmental Disabilities
- Employer: The Arc of the Ozarks
- Location: Based in Lees Summit/Kansas City, MO area
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Starting at $77,480/year (experience-based pay) + $5,000 sign-on bonus
Non-profit RN role supporting adults with developmental and intellectual disabilities in residential programs. You’ll oversee meds, train staff, do monthly assessments, and coordinate care—ideal if you want meaningful, relationship-based nursing with strong benefits and room to grow.
Phlebotomist – Clinic Setting
- Employer: Labcorp
- Location: Lees Summit, MO 64082
- Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, 8am–5pm; some extra hours possible)
- Salary: Not listed (eligible for performance-based PST bonus)
Clinic-based role doing blood draws, specimen collection, and front-desk style tasks like data entry and payments. Good match if you have phlebotomy experience or certification, want steady weekday hours, and like direct patient contact with big-company benefits.
Travel Cardiac Cath Lab Technologist – Contract
- Employer: Supplemental Health Care
- Location: Lees Summit, MO (hospital setting)
- Type: Travel, full-time contract
- Pay: Estimated $2,018–$2,335 per week
- Schedule: 40 hrs/week, 8-hour day shifts; 26-week contract with possible extension
Travel Cath Lab Tech assignment working with cardiac cath procedures, monitoring vitals, and managing supplies. Best for experienced techs with ARRT, BLS, and 1+ year Cath Lab experience who want strong weekly pay plus travel packages and full benefits.
Full-Time Veterinary Assistant / Technician
- Employer: Green Summit Animal Clinic
- Location: Lee’s Summit, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Small-animal clinic role helping with lab work, anesthesia monitoring, surgery prep, nursing care, and client communication. Great if you have at least 1 year of vet experience, love pets and people, and want solid benefits (health, dental, vision, 401k match, pet discounts, and more).
Operating Room Registered Nurse
- Employer: Preferred Home Health Care & Nursing Services
- Location: Lees Summit, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
OR RN role in an acute care setting, circulating and/or scrubbing for a variety of surgeries. Good fit if you have perioperative RN experience, strong critical thinking, and like a fast-paced OR environment focused on safety and teamwork.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers have similar roles or can keep you in mind for the next opening.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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