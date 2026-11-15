Saint Charles neighbors are sharing some nice free items this week. If you’re updating your home or just love a good freebie, these are worth a look.

Item: Wooden curio cabinet with glass shelves

Condition: Elegant cabinet with glass shelves and ornate detailing. Great for displaying collectibles or special dishes.

Location: Covington, St. Charles, MO

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

This is a classic-style piece with see-through glass shelves, so your items can be viewed from the front. Nice option if you need more display space in a living room or dining room.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Event: Estate sale with many household items

Dates/Times: Saturday & Sunday, November 14 & 15, 9:00 AM – 3:00 PM

Special Deal: Sunday only – 1/2 off starting at noon

Location: 2832 Wintergreen Drive, Florissant, MO 63033 (posted from South O'Fallon, St. Charles, MO)

Source: nextdoor.com

Details from the poster:

No early birds

Please do not park in the driveway

Payment accepted: Cash, Venmo, Cash App

While this is a sale (not a pure freebie), estate sales often have discounted or leftover items near the end, especially with the half-off period on Sunday.

👉 See this event on nextdoor.com

Item: Sherwin-Williams ProClassic Interior Acrylic Latex Paint

Type/Finish: Smooth enamel finish for trim and doors, satin, extra white

Size: 1 gallon can, opened but about 98% full

Location: Enclaves at Montclair, St. Charles, MO

Category: Home decor and accessories

Source: nextdoor.com

Good if you’re touching up baseboards, door frames, or other trim and want a durable, smooth finish in a bright white.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items and good deals in Saint Charles tend to go fast, so if something here catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.