Saint Joseph’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for both local staff and travelers. Here are a few strong picks hiring now.

Employer: Mosaic Life Care

Mosaic Life Care Location: St Joseph, MO (clinic & hospital settings)

(clinic & hospital settings) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role in urgent care, working at the top of your Missouri Paramedic license. You’ll give meds (PO, injections, IV), do EKGs, IVs, splinting, immunizations, and help keep patient flow moving smoothly.

Employer: Mosaic Life Care

Mosaic Life Care Location: St Joseph, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hospital-based role providing respiratory care across all ages—from treatments and meds to code response and patient education. Great fit if you’re an RRT (or new grad close to it) who likes acute care and working with a tight clinical team.

Employer: Meda Health

Meda Health Location: Saint Joseph, MO (acute care hospital)

(acute care hospital) Type: Travel, 13-week assignment, 40 hrs/week, day shift

Pay: $2,267 per week (plus tax-free stipend if you live 50+ miles away)

Inpatient OT contract with day shifts and solid weekly pay. Ideal if you have 2+ years’ experience, Missouri license, and BLS, and want travel benefits plus medical, dental, vision, and life insurance starting right away.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter can flag similar openings for you.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.