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🏥 Saint Joseph, MO Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Roles Now Hiring
Saint Joseph’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options for both local staff and travelers. Here are a few strong picks hiring now.
Clinic Paramedic – Urgent Care
- Employer: Mosaic Life Care
- Location: St Joseph, MO (clinic & hospital settings)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role in urgent care, working at the top of your Missouri Paramedic license. You’ll give meds (PO, injections, IV), do EKGs, IVs, splinting, immunizations, and help keep patient flow moving smoothly.
Registered Respiratory Therapist
- Employer: Mosaic Life Care
- Location: St Joseph, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hospital-based role providing respiratory care across all ages—from treatments and meds to code response and patient education. Great fit if you’re an RRT (or new grad close to it) who likes acute care and working with a tight clinical team.
Travel Occupational Therapist – Inpatient – $2,267/week
- Employer: Meda Health
- Location: Saint Joseph, MO (acute care hospital)
- Type: Travel, 13-week assignment, 40 hrs/week, day shift
- Pay: $2,267 per week (plus tax-free stipend if you live 50+ miles away)
Inpatient OT contract with day shifts and solid weekly pay. Ideal if you have 2+ years’ experience, Missouri license, and BLS, and want travel benefits plus medical, dental, vision, and life insurance starting right away.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the recruiter can flag similar openings for you.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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