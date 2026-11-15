St. Louis has some solid admin and clerical roles right now, from busy medical offices to behind-the-scenes university work. If you’re organized and like keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Climate Pros, LLC

Location: St Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Keep the day moving for HVAC service techs: you’ll handle dispatching calls, scheduling, ordering parts, and coordinating equipment rentals. Good fit if you have 3–5 years admin/dispatch or purchasing experience, strong computer skills, and like juggling details in a fast-paced setting.

Employer: Washington University in St. Louis

Location: St Louis, MO 63110 (on campus)

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Salary: $17.87 – $27.06/hour

Non-patient-facing role supporting a busy pediatric endocrinology division: answer phones, manage faxes and medical records, handle referrals, and schedule clinic visits. Requires high school diploma and 2 years in a medical office, plus comfort with Microsoft Office and medical terminology. Comes with strong university benefits (vacation, health insurance, retirement, transit U-Pass, and tuition help for you and family).

Employer: Washington University in St. Louis

Location: St Louis, MO 63110 (on campus)

Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

Salary: $65,900 – $112,700/year

High-level admin role supporting the department chair: manage the calendar, handle confidential correspondence, plan seminars and events, coordinate faculty recruiting and promotions, and help with payroll and space reporting. Looking for an associate degree (or equivalent experience) plus about 7 years of administrative experience, with strong writing, organization, and independent judgment. Includes robust WashU benefits and a central role in a major academic department.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail on duties and growth paths.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.