St. Louis construction and skilled trades are staying busy, with work ranging from entry-level field crews to high-end inspection and estimating roles. If you like building things or checking that they’re built right, there’s something here for you.

Employer: Terracon

Terracon Location: St Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level field role on an exploration drilling crew. You’ll help with drilling, soil and rock sampling, basic surveying, and equipment upkeep while learning the trade—no experience needed, just a high school diploma and the ability to get a DOT Medical Card.

Employer: Monarch Investment and Management Group

Location: North County – St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $20.00–$24.00/hour + Quarterly Bonuses

Hands-on carpentry and remodeling across 15 apartment communities in North County. Solid perks like 401(k) match, PTO, tuition reimbursement, tool/boot allowances, and rent discounts, plus steady renovation work with no on-call.

Employer: CyberCoders

Location: St Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Office-based estimating role for someone with piping or construction estimating experience and a related degree. You’ll handle detailed cost estimates, material takeoffs, and budgets, with benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k) with company contributions, ESOP, bonuses, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Dynamic Non-Destructive Testing

Location: St. Louis, MO (in-person)

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed (per diem paid 7 days/week, minimum 58 hours/week)

High-skill inspection role for a Certified Welding Inspector with UTSW and ICC Bolting. You’ll perform structural weld inspections, NDT, and code compliance checks on active construction sites, with heavy hours and per diem.

If one of these fits you, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it today so you don’t lose track.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.