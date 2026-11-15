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🚧 St. Louis Construction Jobs With Multiple Openings Right Now
St. Louis construction and skilled trades are staying busy, with work ranging from entry-level field crews to high-end inspection and estimating roles. If you like building things or checking that they’re built right, there’s something here for you.
Driller Assistant / Exploration Team Member I
- Employer: Terracon
- Location: St Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level field role on an exploration drilling crew. You’ll help with drilling, soil and rock sampling, basic surveying, and equipment upkeep while learning the trade—no experience needed, just a high school diploma and the ability to get a DOT Medical Card.
Carpenter – Apartment Renovations (No On-Call)
- Employer: Monarch Investment and Management Group
- Location: North County – St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $20.00–$24.00/hour + Quarterly Bonuses
Hands-on carpentry and remodeling across 15 apartment communities in North County. Solid perks like 401(k) match, PTO, tuition reimbursement, tool/boot allowances, and rent discounts, plus steady renovation work with no on-call.
Piping Estimator – QuoteSoft
- Employer: CyberCoders
- Location: St Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Office-based estimating role for someone with piping or construction estimating experience and a related degree. You’ll handle detailed cost estimates, material takeoffs, and budgets, with benefits like health, dental, vision, 401(k) with company contributions, ESOP, bonuses, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.
Structural CWI with UTSW and ICC Bolting
- Employer: Dynamic Non-Destructive Testing
- Location: St. Louis, MO (in-person)
- Type: Contract
- Salary: Not listed (per diem paid 7 days/week, minimum 58 hours/week)
High-skill inspection role for a Certified Welding Inspector with UTSW and ICC Bolting. You’ll perform structural weld inspections, NDT, and code compliance checks on active construction sites, with heavy hours and per diem.
If one of these fits you, don’t overthink it—click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it today so you don’t lose track.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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