St. Louis is busy and moving, and so is the local job market for drivers and equipment pros. If you like being on the road or working with heavy machinery, there are several solid options right now.

Employer: Asplundh Brush Control, LLC

Asplundh Brush Control, LLC Location: St Louis, MO

Type: Full-time, non-union

Full-time, non-union Pay: Competitive hourly (paid weekly)

Highlights: Operate bulldozers, backhoes, skid steers, dump trucks, mowers, and more to clear trees and brush from power lines. Strong benefits, company-paid insurance premiums, retirement, paid vacation/holidays, and all tools provided.

Employer: Warker LLC

Location: St Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Not listed Highlights: Drive intercity routes with a focus on safe, comfortable trips and good customer service. Requires a valid CDL with passenger endorsements and a strong safety record.

Employer: K&B Transportation

Location: St Louis, MO (dedicated Midwest lanes)

Type: Full-time, salaried OTR/dedicated

Full-time, salaried OTR/dedicated Pay: $270/day, about $1,350–$1,890 per week (depending on days worked and hometime options)

(depending on days worked and hometime options) Highlights: Dedicated freight with predictable lanes and weekly hometime in some areas. Late-model Freightliner Cascadias (APUs, fridges, automatics) plus health, dental, vision, bonuses, and paid flight to orientation. Class A CDL and 1 year OTR experience required.

Employer: Chronim Delivery and Logistics LLC

Hub Location: St Louis, MO (deliveries in Greater Columbia, MO area)

Type: Independent Contractor

Pay: $200–$400 per day

Highlights: Pick up packages at the St. Louis hub, load your own vehicle, and run multi-stop routes to homes and some businesses around Columbia. You must provide a high-top or extended cargo van and be able to lift and load packages.

Employer: Chronim Delivery and Logistics LLC

Location: St Louis Metro Area (Sunset Hills hub)

Type: Independent Contractor

Pay: Flat rate of $3 per box delivered

Highlights: Start at the Sunset Hills location, load your own van, and deliver across the metro area. Great if you already own a high-top or extended cargo van and want to control your pace and earnings by volume.

Employer: EquipmentShare

Location: St Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00 AM–5:00 PM, overtime after 40 hrs; on-call rotation

Pay: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Competitive (exact amount not listed) Highlights: Mobile mechanic role working on a modern rental fleet (diesel, hydraulic, electrical systems) using tablets and diagnostic tech. Full medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) with match, tool/boot reimbursement, gym stipend, and paid volunteer time. Must have tools, strong equipment knowledge, and a valid driver’s license.

Employer: AutoZone

Location: St Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed; no CDL required

Not listed; Highlights: Use company vehicles to deliver auto parts to commercial customers while helping in-store with basic automotive advice. Good fit if you like customer service and driving; must be 18+ with a valid driver’s license and able to lift and load merchandise.

Employer: Via

Location: St Louis, MO

Type: Independent contractor (Driver Partner)

Independent contractor (Driver Partner) Pay: On average $25.75/hour (net of expenses) based on recent data, plus $500 new driver promotion if you complete 30 driving hours in 30 days (terms apply)

On average based on recent data, plus if you complete 30 driving hours in 30 days (terms apply) Highlights: Flexible rideshare-style work with shared rides and efficient routing. You choose when to drive, get 24/7 live support, and lease a vehicle through Via’s partner instead of using your own. Must be 25+, have 1+ year driving history, personal auto insurance, pass background and DOT drug testing, and lease a vehicle from their partner.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while it’s fresh. A quick application today could be your next steady paycheck.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.