St. Louis tech is buzzing right now – from AI and data platforms to SAP and cybersecurity, there’s a lot happening across big names and local standouts. If you’re in IT and thinking about a move, this is a good moment to look.

Employer: Ambition International

Ambition International Location: St. Louis, MO (onsite only)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Deep SAP EWM/WM role for someone with 10+ years in implementations, pharma experience, and strong integration skills (MM, SD, PP, FI/CO). You’ll lead design, configuration, automation, and warehouse automation integrations in a highly regulated environment.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed (enterprise consulting role)

Senior Azure engineer role owning IaC (Terraform/Bicep), Azure DevOps/GitHub Actions, security, and monitoring across a complex global environment. Great fit if you like hands-on cloud build, automation, and working across infra, app, and security teams.

Employer: KPMG US

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Range by city via KPMG pay transparency site

Lead Okta implementations and Microsoft Entra ID for large clients, from SSO/MFA and lifecycle to Conditional Access and identity workflows. Ideal if you’ve got 5+ years IAM and want a client-facing leadership role with travel.

Employer: KPMG US

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (CA reference): $92,150 – $193,545

Consulting role focused on Oracle Cloud/ERP security, SoD, and controls. You’ll assess and design security roles, improve control environments, and mentor junior staff—great if you blend Oracle functional knowledge with IT risk.

Employer: MilliporeSigma (Sigma-Aldrich Corporation)

Location: St. Louis, MO (hybrid, up to 3 days/week remote)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $147,000 – $157,000/year

Build Java + React apps that integrate with lab instruments and run on AWS in a regulated life sciences environment. Strong fit if you like full-stack work, data visualization for scientists, and modern cloud/microservices.

Employer: KPMG US

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Range by city via KPMG pay transparency site

Own and enhance ServiceNow Discovery/CMDB—patterns, probes, MID servers, and integrations with tools like SCCM and SolarWinds. Great if you’re deep in ITOM/CMDB and want to lead product direction.

Employer: PwC

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $99,000 – $232,000/year

Lead generative AI and data modernization projects using Gemini, Vertex AI, LangChain, RAG, and LLMOps. Perfect for someone already guiding AI workstreams and comfortable managing teams and clients.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $141,200 – $278,300/year

Senior architect role for refining/chemicals manufacturing systems (MES, SCADA, LIMS, PLM) aligned to ISA-95/ISA-88. Great if you bridge OT and IT and want to lead large iMOM transformations.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $110,700 – $218,300/year

Hands-on GenAI + Palantir (Foundry/AIP/Maven) role, embedded with clients to prototype and ship AI solutions. Good for engineers who like fast-paced delivery, pods, and direct stakeholder work.

Employer: Nestlé Purina North America

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $138,078 – $185,081/year + bonus

Lead architecture for Databricks/Snowflake, GenAI, Agentic AI, Kubernetes, and APIs across Purina’s data and AI platforms. Ideal if you’re a senior architect ready to set standards and mentor teams.

Employer: Husch Blackwell LLP

Location: St. Louis, MO or remote (US)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (by state examples): roughly $66,000 – $208,000 depending on location

Own architecture for Elite 3E, Intapp, financial/HR systems, integrations, and reporting (Power BI, SSRS). Great if you know financial processes and want a lead role in a law firm tech stack.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $110,700 – $218,300/year

Lead SAP Data & Analytics workstreams using SAP Datasphere, SAC, BW/4HANA, S/4HANA embedded analytics, with a focus on AI-enabled “Agentic ERP.” Good for SAP pros who want to lean into AI.

Employer: Reinsurance Group of America (RGA)

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $89,310 – $134,870/year

Hands-on role configuring SaaS apps, SSO/SAML/OIDC, APIs, dbt, Power BI, Snowflake, Alteryx. Great if you like being the bridge between business, apps, and data.

Employer: EY

Location: Open (includes St. Louis)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (most US offices): $144,000 – $329,100/year

Lead knowledge graphs, GraphRAG, RDF/OWL ontologies, and multi-agent GenAI solutions for tech-sector clients. Best for very senior architects with deep graph + AI experience.

Employer: NISC

Location: Lake Saint Louis, MO (hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Design cloud data pipelines, lakehouse and semantic models using tools like Databricks, Snowflake, AWS, Spark to support analytics and AI for energy and telecom co-ops.

Employer: Affirm

Location: St. Louis, MO (remote-first within US)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (most states): $173,000 – $233,000/year

Backend/platform role building ML training and serving infrastructure on AWS, Kubernetes, MySQL, using Python or Kotlin. Great if you love distributed systems and enabling ML teams.

Employer: UHY-US

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time, temporary internship (under 6 months)

Full-time, temporary internship (under 6 months) Salary: Not listed

Entry-level IT risk/cyber internship working on SOC, PCI, HIPAA, NIST, and more. Good for students in accounting, IS, or IT who want hands-on exposure to tech audit.

Employer: KPMG US

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (CA reference): $114,095 – $268,180

Lead OT cybersecurity assessments and strategy for ICS/SCADA and utilities, using frameworks like IEC 62443 and NIST CSF. Great if you blend cyber with industrial systems.

Employer: Accenture Federal Services

Location: St. Louis, MO (onsite or weekly travel)

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary (select states/DC): $109,500 – $224,200/year

Lead enterprise asset management for cyber—ITAM/SAM/CAASM, inventories, lifecycle, and NIST-based controls—supporting federal clients. Good for cyber pros who like process + tooling.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it today so it doesn’t slip off your radar.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.