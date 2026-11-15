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💻 St. Louis Tech Roundup: Multiple High-Paying IT Roles
4 days ago
St. Louis tech is buzzing right now – from AI and data platforms to SAP and cybersecurity, there’s a lot happening across big names and local standouts. If you’re in IT and thinking about a move, this is a good moment to look.
SAP (EWM) Consultant (Onsite Only)
- Employer: Ambition International
- Location: St. Louis, MO (onsite only)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Deep SAP EWM/WM role for someone with 10+ years in implementations, pharma experience, and strong integration skills (MM, SD, PP, FI/CO). You’ll lead design, configuration, automation, and warehouse automation integrations in a highly regulated environment.
Cloud Engineer, Azure
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed (enterprise consulting role)
Senior Azure engineer role owning IaC (Terraform/Bicep), Azure DevOps/GitHub Actions, security, and monitoring across a complex global environment. Great fit if you like hands-on cloud build, automation, and working across infra, app, and security teams.
Manager, Customer Identity and Access Management – Okta & Entra
- Employer: KPMG US
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Range by city via KPMG pay transparency site
Lead Okta implementations and Microsoft Entra ID for large clients, from SSO/MFA and lifecycle to Conditional Access and identity workflows. Ideal if you’ve got 5+ years IAM and want a client-facing leadership role with travel.
Senior Associate, Application Security and Controls – Oracle
- Employer: KPMG US
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (CA reference): $92,150 – $193,545
Consulting role focused on Oracle Cloud/ERP security, SoD, and controls. You’ll assess and design security roles, improve control environments, and mentor junior staff—great if you blend Oracle functional knowledge with IT risk.
Senior Software Engineers
- Employer: MilliporeSigma (Sigma-Aldrich Corporation)
- Location: St. Louis, MO (hybrid, up to 3 days/week remote)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $147,000 – $157,000/year
Build Java + React apps that integrate with lab instruments and run on AWS in a regulated life sciences environment. Strong fit if you like full-stack work, data visualization for scientists, and modern cloud/microservices.
Lead Engineer I, Tech Product Manager (ServiceNow Discovery)
- Employer: KPMG US
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Range by city via KPMG pay transparency site
Own and enhance ServiceNow Discovery/CMDB—patterns, probes, MID servers, and integrations with tools like SCCM and SolarWinds. Great if you’re deep in ITOM/CMDB and want to lead product direction.
Gemini Tech Lead, Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $99,000 – $232,000/year
Lead generative AI and data modernization projects using Gemini, Vertex AI, LangChain, RAG, and LLMOps. Perfect for someone already guiding AI workstreams and comfortable managing teams and clients.
Integrated Manufacturing Ops Architect Manager
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $141,200 – $278,300/year
Senior architect role for refining/chemicals manufacturing systems (MES, SCADA, LIMS, PLM) aligned to ISA-95/ISA-88. Great if you bridge OT and IT and want to lead large iMOM transformations.
Associate Forward Deployed Engineer II – Palantir
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $110,700 – $218,300/year
Hands-on GenAI + Palantir (Foundry/AIP/Maven) role, embedded with clients to prototype and ship AI solutions. Good for engineers who like fast-paced delivery, pods, and direct stakeholder work.
Expert Architect – Enterprise Data & AI Platforms
- Employer: Nestlé Purina North America
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $138,078 – $185,081/year + bonus
Lead architecture for Databricks/Snowflake, GenAI, Agentic AI, Kubernetes, and APIs across Purina’s data and AI platforms. Ideal if you’re a senior architect ready to set standards and mentor teams.
Financial Systems Solutions Architect
- Employer: Husch Blackwell LLP
- Location: St. Louis, MO or remote (US)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (by state examples): roughly $66,000 – $208,000 depending on location
Own architecture for Elite 3E, Intapp, financial/HR systems, integrations, and reporting (Power BI, SSRS). Great if you know financial processes and want a lead role in a law firm tech stack.
SAP AI Transformation – Senior Consultant (SAP Data & Analytics)
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $110,700 – $218,300/year
Lead SAP Data & Analytics workstreams using SAP Datasphere, SAC, BW/4HANA, S/4HANA embedded analytics, with a focus on AI-enabled “Agentic ERP.” Good for SAP pros who want to lean into AI.
Senior IT Systems Analyst
- Employer: Reinsurance Group of America (RGA)
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $89,310 – $134,870/year
Hands-on role configuring SaaS apps, SSO/SAML/OIDC, APIs, dbt, Power BI, Snowflake, Alteryx. Great if you like being the bridge between business, apps, and data.
AID&E – Solution and Graph/Ontology Architect, Senior Manager
- Employer: EY
- Location: Open (includes St. Louis)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (most US offices): $144,000 – $329,100/year
Lead knowledge graphs, GraphRAG, RDF/OWL ontologies, and multi-agent GenAI solutions for tech-sector clients. Best for very senior architects with deep graph + AI experience.
Sr Data Engineer
- Employer: NISC
- Location: Lake Saint Louis, MO (hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Design cloud data pipelines, lakehouse and semantic models using tools like Databricks, Snowflake, AWS, Spark to support analytics and AI for energy and telecom co-ops.
Senior Software Engineer, Backend (ML Training and Serving)
- Employer: Affirm
- Location: St. Louis, MO (remote-first within US)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (most states): $173,000 – $233,000/year
Backend/platform role building ML training and serving infrastructure on AWS, Kubernetes, MySQL, using Python or Kotlin. Great if you love distributed systems and enabling ML teams.
2027 TRC Fall Internship – Technology Risk & Compliance
- Employer: UHY-US
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time, temporary internship (under 6 months)
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level IT risk/cyber internship working on SOC, PCI, HIPAA, NIST, and more. Good for students in accounting, IS, or IT who want hands-on exposure to tech audit.
Manager, Cyber OT, Threat Management – Power & Utilities
- Employer: KPMG US
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (CA reference): $114,095 – $268,180
Lead OT cybersecurity assessments and strategy for ICS/SCADA and utilities, using frameworks like IEC 62443 and NIST CSF. Great if you blend cyber with industrial systems.
Cyber Enterprise Asset Engineer (Onsite or Weekly Travel)
- Employer: Accenture Federal Services
- Location: St. Louis, MO (onsite or weekly travel)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary (select states/DC): $109,500 – $224,200/year
Lead enterprise asset management for cyber—ITAM/SAM/CAASM, inventories, lifecycle, and NIST-based controls—supporting federal clients. Good for cyber pros who like process + tooling.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply or save it today so it doesn’t slip off your radar.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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