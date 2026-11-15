St. Louis has a nice mix of customer-facing jobs right now—from banks and zoos to tech and home stores. Lots of options whether you want steady full-time, flexible part-time, or high-earning commission.

Employer: Tharp Consulting

Tharp Consulting Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help financial advisors and clients with account navigation, transactions, and platform questions. Good fit if you like problem-solving, detailed work, and learning financial systems.

Employer: Midwest BankCentre

Location: St. Louis, MO (Lemay area)

Type: Listed as internship , described as full-time hourly (~40 hrs/week)

Listed as , described as Salary: Competitive compensation (exact amount not listed)

Work directly with customers on accounts, consumer loans, and digital banking while helping the branch hit its goals. Great for someone with bank or retail sales experience who wants a community-focused employer.

Employer: Saint Louis Zoo

Location: Multiple campuses, St. Louis, MO

Type: Part-time (16–24 hrs/week)

Salary: Hourly (rate not listed)

Lead guest support in the Zoo’s call center and ticketing desk—answering phones and emails, handling ticket sales/changes, and helping with large orders. Ideal if you enjoy hospitality, problem-solving, and a mission-driven place.

Employer: Banfield Pet Hospital

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15.39 – $19.67/hour

Be the front desk pro for pets and their people—check-ins, scheduling, payments, and client education. Comes with a big benefits package, including medical, retirement plans, and pet wellness perks.

Employer: AKIRA

Location: West County, St. Louis, MO

Type: Part-time

Salary: Based on experience (exact rate not listed)

Handle checkout, fitting rooms, and floor support in a fashion-forward boutique. Good for someone who loves style, fast-paced shifts, and high-touch customer service.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (commission and service goals mentioned)

Provide hair and beauty services while recommending products and building a loyal guest base. Perfect if you have a cosmetology license and want steady salon traffic plus retail support.

Employer: Citi Trends

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Work the sales floor and register, process freight, and help with markdowns in a value-priced apparel store. Great entry-level retail role if you’re flexible on nights and weekends.

Employer: Lowe’s Companies, Inc.

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time (day shift)

Salary: Starting pay varies by experience/location

Help customers with paint choices and basic home improvement questions while keeping shelves stocked. Comes with health benefits, 401(k) with match, tuition help, and a 10% employee discount.

Employer: QuikTrip

Location: St. Louis City area, MO

Type: Full-time (shift work)

Salary: Not listed

Handle customer service, stocking, food prep, and store cleanliness in a busy convenience store. Good fit if you like active work, teamwork, and don’t mind evenings/weekends.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Part-time, seasonal

Salary: Competitive pay (exact rate not listed)

Ride along with experienced techs to deliver and install electronics in customers’ homes. Nice option if you’re physically strong, like gadgets, and want short-term work with an employee discount.

Employer: Kloss Furniture

Location: South County, St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time (40–44 hrs/week)

Salary: About $41,600 – $120,000+/year (hourly floor + uncapped commission)

Help customers design their spaces and choose furniture, with strong earning potential and benefits like PTO, health insurance, and 401(k). Best for outgoing, sales-driven people who can work evenings and weekends.

Employer: O’Reilly Auto Parts

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive wages (exact amount not listed)

Support professional auto repair customers at the installer counter, oversee delivery drivers, and help with parts questions. Great if you have a mechanical background and like mixing customer service with logistics.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.