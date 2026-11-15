St. Louis healthcare is buzzing right now – big systems like Mercy, Barnes-Jewish, and others are adding staff across clinics, hospitals, and specialty units. If you’re in nursing, allied health, or support roles, this is a good moment to make a move.

Employer: Heartland Dental (Premier Dental Partners Old Ballas)

Heartland Dental (Premier Dental Partners Old Ballas) Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Part-time (with flexible options, potential full-time)

Part-time (with flexible options, potential full-time) Pay/Bonus: $15,000 sign-on bonus

Join a busy, multi-doctor practice with strong patient flow, advanced tech (iTero, WaveOne Gold, AI), and full clinical autonomy backed by Heartland Dental’s large support network.

Employer: A-Line Staffing Solutions

A-Line Staffing Solutions Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time, 35–40 hrs/week, rotating weekends/holidays

Full-time, 35–40 hrs/week, rotating weekends/holidays Pay: From $75/hour

Provide evidence-based primary care in a clinic setting, managing your own patient panel and chronic conditions while working with a dedicated care team; prior primary/urgent care NP experience is required.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Live Well Homecare Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Provide rapid, evidence-based care to emergency patients, from triage through treatment, while collaborating closely with physicians and documenting care in the EMR.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time, nights

High-acuity pediatric transport role (including helicopter transfers) focused on rapid assessment, stabilization, and safe handoffs for critically ill children.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Structured inpatient Med/Surg pathway to build a strong foundation across neuro, ortho, surgery, telemetry, and oncology, ideal if you want to grow into a specialty.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Electrophysiology lab RN role caring for cardiac patients, coordinating procedures, and using strong telemetry/ICU skills in a high-tech procedural setting.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Stepdown unit caring for intermediate-acuity patients post-ICU, with a focus on complex cardiac/respiratory monitoring and a clear path toward critical care.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Provide full-scope respiratory care, including ventilator support and code response, with opportunities to use neonatal/peds ICU skills if you have them.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Work in a procedural endoscopy setting supporting inpatient and outpatient GI cases, from pre-op through recovery, with at least 1 year of RN experience.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Specialized RN role in respiratory and bronchoscopy procedures, ideal if you have ICU/stepdown/ER or strong inpatient experience and hold BLS + ACLS.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time, days

Core Med/Surg RN position providing direct inpatient care, coordinating with multiple departments, and building broad hospital experience.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

OR nursing role focused on perioperative care, team coordination, and patient advocacy in a fast-paced surgical environment.

Employer: Rosaires Care

Rosaires Care Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

OT role with a focus on hand therapy, custom splints, and neuro rehab, ideal if you want to specialize and support program growth.

Employer: Mercy

Location: Mercy Hospital St. Louis – Clinic Towers Suite 1017B

Type: Full-time, days

Outpatient women’s health clinic role supporting OB/GYN care, patient education, and care coordination in a growing practice.

Employer: Pine Grove Manor Skilled Nursing

Pine Grove Manor Skilled Nursing Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Support residents with structured restorative ADL programs, using CNA skills to help patients maintain or regain independence.

Employer: Mercy Hospital South

Location: 10010 Kennerly Rd, St. Louis, MO 63128

Type: PRN, 7:00pm–7:00am

Orthopedic inpatient LPN role providing bedside care under RN/physician direction, great if you want flexible PRN shifts on a busy ortho unit.

Employer: Mercy

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Entry-level hospital role moving patients and equipment between departments, using Epic to track locations—good foot in the door if you’re starting in healthcare.

Employer: Mercy Hospital South

Location: 10010 Kennerly Rd, St. Louis, MO 63128

Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, 7:00pm–7:00am

Full-time, 36 hrs/week, Bonus: $10K–$20K sign-on (higher for 1+ year experience)

Inpatient Med/Surg RN role with strong sign-on incentives, solid benefits, and room to grow within the Mercy system.

Employer: Mercy Hospital St. Louis

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time, days or nights, rotating weekends/holidays

Hands-on PCA role in a specialized Burn ICU, with a 175-hour paid training program—perfect for nursing/pre-med and other healthcare students.

Employer: Barnes-Jewish Hospital / BJC HealthCare

Location: New Plaza West Tower, St. Louis, MO

Type: PRN (as needed; days/evenings/weekends/overnights)

PRN MRI tech role using Siemens scanners at a top-ranked academic hospital; open to new grads and experienced techs with ARRT/ARMRIT.

If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.