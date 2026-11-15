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🏥 St. Louis healthcare hiring now: multiple clinical & support roles
St. Louis healthcare is buzzing right now – big systems like Mercy, Barnes-Jewish, and others are adding staff across clinics, hospitals, and specialty units. If you’re in nursing, allied health, or support roles, this is a good moment to make a move.
General Dentist – $15K Sign-On (Part-Time/Flexible)
- Employer: Heartland Dental (Premier Dental Partners Old Ballas)
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Part-time (with flexible options, potential full-time)
- Pay/Bonus: $15,000 sign-on bonus
Join a busy, multi-doctor practice with strong patient flow, advanced tech (iTero, WaveOne Gold, AI), and full clinical autonomy backed by Heartland Dental’s large support network.
Family Nurse Practitioner – Primary Care (Up to ~$156K/yr)
- Employer: A-Line Staffing Solutions
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time, 35–40 hrs/week, rotating weekends/holidays
- Pay: From $75/hour
Provide evidence-based primary care in a clinic setting, managing your own patient panel and chronic conditions while working with a dedicated care team; prior primary/urgent care NP experience is required.
Emergency Room Registered Nurse
- Employer: Live Well Homecare
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
Provide rapid, evidence-based care to emergency patients, from triage through treatment, while collaborating closely with physicians and documenting care in the EMR.
Pediatric Transport RN (Nights)
- Employer: Rosaires Care
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time, nights
High-acuity pediatric transport role (including helicopter transfers) focused on rapid assessment, stabilization, and safe handoffs for critically ill children.
RN – Med/Surg Career Pathway
- Employer: Rosaires Care
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
Structured inpatient Med/Surg pathway to build a strong foundation across neuro, ortho, surgery, telemetry, and oncology, ideal if you want to grow into a specialty.
RN – EP Lab
- Employer: Rosaires Care
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
Electrophysiology lab RN role caring for cardiac patients, coordinating procedures, and using strong telemetry/ICU skills in a high-tech procedural setting.
New Grad RN – Stepdown to ICU
- Employer: Rosaires Care
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
Stepdown unit caring for intermediate-acuity patients post-ICU, with a focus on complex cardiac/respiratory monitoring and a clear path toward critical care.
Registered Respiratory Therapist
- Employer: Rosaires Care
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
Provide full-scope respiratory care, including ventilator support and code response, with opportunities to use neonatal/peds ICU skills if you have them.
RN – GI Lab
- Employer: Rosaires Care
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
Work in a procedural endoscopy setting supporting inpatient and outpatient GI cases, from pre-op through recovery, with at least 1 year of RN experience.
RN – Respiratory/Bronchoscopy
- Employer: Rosaires Care
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
Specialized RN role in respiratory and bronchoscopy procedures, ideal if you have ICU/stepdown/ER or strong inpatient experience and hold BLS + ACLS.
RN – Medical-Surgical (Days)
- Employer: Rosaires Care
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time, days
Core Med/Surg RN position providing direct inpatient care, coordinating with multiple departments, and building broad hospital experience.
Operating Room RN
- Employer: Rosaires Care
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
OR nursing role focused on perioperative care, team coordination, and patient advocacy in a fast-paced surgical environment.
Occupational Hand Therapist (Full-Time)
- Employer: Rosaires Care
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
OT role with a focus on hand therapy, custom splints, and neuro rehab, ideal if you want to specialize and support program growth.
Clinic RN or LPN – Women’s Health
- Employer: Mercy
- Location: Mercy Hospital St. Louis – Clinic Towers Suite 1017B
- Type: Full-time, days
Outpatient women’s health clinic role supporting OB/GYN care, patient education, and care coordination in a growing practice.
Restorative Aide
- Employer: Pine Grove Manor Skilled Nursing
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
Support residents with structured restorative ADL programs, using CNA skills to help patients maintain or regain independence.
LPN – Ortho (PRN, Nights)
- Employer: Mercy Hospital South
- Location: 10010 Kennerly Rd, St. Louis, MO 63128
- Type: PRN, 7:00pm–7:00am
Orthopedic inpatient LPN role providing bedside care under RN/physician direction, great if you want flexible PRN shifts on a busy ortho unit.
Patient Transporter (Full Time)
- Employer: Mercy
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
Entry-level hospital role moving patients and equipment between departments, using Epic to track locations—good foot in the door if you’re starting in healthcare.
RN – Med Surg (FT, Days) – Sign-On Bonus
- Employer: Mercy Hospital South
- Location: 10010 Kennerly Rd, St. Louis, MO 63128
- Type: Full-time, 36 hrs/week, 7:00pm–7:00am
- Bonus: $10K–$20K sign-on (higher for 1+ year experience)
Inpatient Med/Surg RN role with strong sign-on incentives, solid benefits, and room to grow within the Mercy system.
Patient Care Associate – Burn ICU
- Employer: Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time, days or nights, rotating weekends/holidays
Hands-on PCA role in a specialized Burn ICU, with a 175-hour paid training program—perfect for nursing/pre-med and other healthcare students.
MRI Technologist (PRN) – Barnes-Jewish
- Employer: Barnes-Jewish Hospital / BJC HealthCare
- Location: New Plaza West Tower, St. Louis, MO
- Type: PRN (as needed; days/evenings/weekends/overnights)
PRN MRI tech role using Siemens scanners at a top-ranked academic hospital; open to new grads and experienced techs with ARRT/ARMRIT.
If one of these catches your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—healthcare roles here tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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