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St. Louis
🔧 St. Louis Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
4 days ago
St. Louis has a solid mix of hands-on jobs right now, from hospital cleaning crews to hotel housekeeping and tech-heavy facility roles. If you like staying active and seeing the results of your work right away, these are worth a look.
Environmental Service Tech (Full Time) – Days
- Employer: Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role keeps hospital rooms and common areas clean and safe for patients and staff. No experience or diploma required, and Mercy offers strong benefits from day one for team members working 32+ hours.
Groundperson – Non-Union
- Employer: Asplundh Brush Control, LLC
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive, based on market and experience (exact amount not listed)
Work outdoors clearing brush, feeding debris into a woodchipper, and helping keep tree work areas safe. Entry-level with training provided; must be 18+ and able to handle physical work.
Housekeeping Room Attendant
- Employer: Schulte Hospitality Group
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $16.00–$16.50/hour (tipped eligible)
Clean and reset guest rooms to brand standards at a major hotel group (Marriott, Hilton, IHG, Hyatt, etc.). Comes with Daily Pay, health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and strong growth paths in hospitality.
Housekeeper
- Employer: Moonrise Hotel
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $16/hour
Keep guest rooms and hallways spotless at this boutique hotel on the Delmar Loop. Expect a very active shift with lifting, pushing carts, and weekend/holiday work, plus a team-focused environment.
Critical Facilities Technician
- Employer: Salute Mission Inc.
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help run a mission-critical data center, keeping power, cooling, and equipment up 24/7. Great fit if you have technical or military background and like detailed procedures, problem-solving, and shift work.
Generator Technician
- Employer: Power Plus
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Total Estimated Compensation: $93,320–$110,480/year (includes overtime/on-call)
Service and repair diesel generators from 5kw to 4000kw for big-name clients like Amazon and Costco. This is a great move if you’re strong in mechanical/electrical work and open to travel, overtime, and on-call shifts.
If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—hands-on roles like these tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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