St. Louis has a solid mix of hands-on jobs right now, from hospital cleaning crews to hotel housekeeping and tech-heavy facility roles. If you like staying active and seeing the results of your work right away, these are worth a look.

Employer: Mercy Hospital St. Louis

Mercy Hospital St. Louis Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role keeps hospital rooms and common areas clean and safe for patients and staff. No experience or diploma required, and Mercy offers strong benefits from day one for team members working 32+ hours.

Employer: Asplundh Brush Control, LLC

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive, based on market and experience (exact amount not listed)

Work outdoors clearing brush, feeding debris into a woodchipper, and helping keep tree work areas safe. Entry-level with training provided; must be 18+ and able to handle physical work.

Employer: Schulte Hospitality Group

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16.00–$16.50/hour (tipped eligible)

Clean and reset guest rooms to brand standards at a major hotel group (Marriott, Hilton, IHG, Hyatt, etc.). Comes with Daily Pay, health benefits, 401(k) with match, PTO, and strong growth paths in hospitality.

Employer: Moonrise Hotel

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $16/hour

Keep guest rooms and hallways spotless at this boutique hotel on the Delmar Loop. Expect a very active shift with lifting, pushing carts, and weekend/holiday work, plus a team-focused environment.

Employer: Salute Mission Inc.

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a mission-critical data center, keeping power, cooling, and equipment up 24/7. Great fit if you have technical or military background and like detailed procedures, problem-solving, and shift work.

Employer: Power Plus

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Total Estimated Compensation: $93,320–$110,480/year (includes overtime/on-call)

Service and repair diesel generators from 5kw to 4000kw for big-name clients like Amazon and Costco. This is a great move if you’re strong in mechanical/electrical work and open to travel, overtime, and on-call shifts.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—hands-on roles like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.