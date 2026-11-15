Saint Louis neighbors are sharing some great free items this week, from plants and pets to furniture and holiday decor. Take a look and see if something fits your home or family.

Item: French puppies looking for a new home

Condition: Not stated, described as "filled with love" and needing a good home

Location: Seven Pines, St. Louis, MO

Source: nextdoor.com

These French puppies are being rehomed and the poster says they are "filled with love" and really need a good home. If you’ve been thinking about adding a dog to your family, this could be a match. Be sure to ask the owner about age, shots, and any other care details.

👉 See this item on nextdoor

Item: Freshly picked basil plants/leaves in water

Condition: Recently harvested, must be used in the next few days

Location: Curb at 409 W Argonne, near Kirkwood Park / Meramec, Kirkwood, MO

Source: nextdoor.com

A neighbor has a pail of fresh basil on the curb, perfect for cooking, pesto, or drying. The basil was harvested last week and kept in water. You’ll need to keep it warm and use it soon. Please leave the bucket so others can use it and the poster will remove the listing when it’s gone.

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Item: Two wooden desks with drawers

Condition: Not described in detail

Location: Crestwood, St. Louis, MO

Source: nextdoor.com

The poster is offering 2 desks with drawers for free. Great for a home office, kids’ homework space, or craft area. Since there are few details, you may want to ask about size, finish, and how heavy they are before arranging pickup.

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Item: Canna lily bulbs (green/reddish leaves, red flowers)

Condition: Healthy bulbs, “too many to count”

Location: Oakville, St. Louis, MO

Source: nextdoor.com

If you love gardening, this neighbor has lots of canna lily bulbs to share. They have green to reddish leaves with red flowers and reproduce quickly, so you can take as many as you have room for. The poster will bag up bunches for you. Bulbs need to stay inside now that it’s freezing, and you can plant them in early spring. They don’t need to be dug up every year unless you want to control their spread.

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Item: Artificial Christmas tree with colored lights and metal stand

Condition: Not fully described; tree and stand are bagged and set out

Approx. size: About 6 ft tall x 3 ft wide

Location: 15 Freeman Drive, 63129 (Martyridge Ct area, St. Louis, MO)

Source: nextdoor.com

Get ready for the holidays with this free artificial Christmas tree. It comes with colored lights and a metal stand, all placed in a yellow bag by the mailbox at the listed address. Easy grab-and-go for anyone needing a tree this season.

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Item: Drive Quick N Easy Comfort bed/mattress, bed frame with remote, and wheelchair

Condition: Bed is described as new; frame works but has some rust; wheelchair is usable but foot paddles are missing

Location: Glasgow Village, St. Louis, MO

Source: nextdoor.com

This neighbor is offering a black mattress with cover (Drive, Item #15076) and a bed frame that can raise the head and legs using a remote. The frame is broken down and stored outside and has a bit of rust but is said to work. There is also a wheelchair available, though the foot paddles are missing. The rails are outside as well, and the poster hopes someone who needs this equipment can pick it up before a scrapper takes it.

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Item: Evenflo double stroller

Condition: Not described in words; photos available

Location: Near St Charles Rock Rd & Brown Rd, Overland, Saint Louis County, MO

Pickup: Porch pickup; very flexible timing

Source: trashnothing.com

An Evenflo double stroller is available for porch pickup near St Charles Rock Road and Brown Road. The giver follows a Fair Chance Policy, meaning they’ll wait a bit before choosing who gets it so more people can respond. Photos are available at the link to help you see the condition and style.

👉 See this item on trashnothing

Free items in Saint Louis tend to go quickly, so if something here interests you, reach out to the poster or head to the pickup spot as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.