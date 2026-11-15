St Louis neighbors are sharing some lovely free plants this week. If you like gardening or want to add some green to your home, these are worth a look.

Item: Free canna bulbs (two varieties)

Category: Garden

Location: 445 Alma Ave, 63119 – South Old Webster, St. Louis, MO

Source: nextdoor.com

The neighbor is giving away two types of cannas:

Tall red cannas: Larger red bulbs, greenish-red leaves , red flowers , grow about 6–8 feet tall .

Larger red bulbs, , , grow about . Shorter orange cannas: Smaller bulbs, green leaves, orange flowers, grow about 4 feet tall, good for pots.

They mention that a little frost won’t hurt them, but you should store the bulbs indoors until spring. The bulbs are on the grass near the address, and the poster says they won’t be answering questions and will delete the post when they’re gone.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Free hanging fern plants

Category: Garden

Location: 4100 Flora, Shaw neighborhood, St. Louis, MO – in the middle of the alley next to Russell, on the parking pad

Source: nextdoor.com

These are healthy, vibrant fern plants, great for indoor or outdoor decor. The poster notes they are lush and green, and they’re set out in the alley on the parking pad for easy pickup.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in St Louis tend to go quickly, so if something catches your eye, check the listing and head over soon.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.