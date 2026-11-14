undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🍽️ Saint Joseph Food & Hospitality Jobs With Multiple Openings
Saint Joseph’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, and several spots are hiring. Good mix of steady full-time work and flexible hours if you want to pick up extra cash.
Deli/Bakery Team Associate – Walmart Supercenter
- Employer: Walmart
- Location: Walmart Supercenter #560, 4201 N Belt Hwy, Saint Joseph, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17–$30 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and annual/quarterly incentives
Prep deli and bakery items, help customers at the counter, stock product, and keep things clean and safe. Comes with big-company perks: medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, company discounts, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).
Room Attendant – Home2 Suites St Joseph
- Employer: Remington Hospitality
- Location: St Joseph, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Clean and reset guest rooms (bedroom and bathroom), stock your cart and linen closets, and handle simple paperwork. Good fit if you like staying active, working on your own pace, and keeping spaces neat for travelers.
Sandwich Makers – Jersey Mike’s
- Employer: Jersey Mike’s
- Location: Saint Joseph, MO
- Type: Other (in-person, flexible hours)
- Pay: $15.00–$17.25 per hour (includes base pay + estimated card tips, which can add about $3–$5/hr, not guaranteed)
Make hot and cold subs, take orders, run the register, and keep the shop clean. No restaurant experience needed, and you get a flexible schedule plus an employee discount—nice option if you want part-time or your first food service job.
If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.