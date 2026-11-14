Saint Joseph’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, and several spots are hiring. Good mix of steady full-time work and flexible hours if you want to pick up extra cash.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Walmart Supercenter #560, 4201 N Belt Hwy, Saint Joseph, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17–$30 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and annual/quarterly incentives

Prep deli and bakery items, help customers at the counter, stock product, and keep things clean and safe. Comes with big-company perks: medical, dental, vision, 401(k), stock purchase, paid time off, company discounts, and Walmart-paid education (Live Better U).

Employer: Remington Hospitality

Location: St Joseph, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Clean and reset guest rooms (bedroom and bathroom), stock your cart and linen closets, and handle simple paperwork. Good fit if you like staying active, working on your own pace, and keeping spaces neat for travelers.

Employer: Jersey Mike’s

Location: Saint Joseph, MO

Type: Other (in-person, flexible hours)

Other (in-person, flexible hours) Pay: $15.00–$17.25 per hour (includes base pay + estimated card tips, which can add about $3–$5/hr, not guaranteed)

Make hot and cold subs, take orders, run the register, and keep the shop clean. No restaurant experience needed, and you get a flexible schedule plus an employee discount—nice option if you want part-time or your first food service job.

If something here looks like a fit, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.