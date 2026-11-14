undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Kansas City
🚧 Night I-29 ramp & lane closures in Clay/Platte through Nov. 18
3 days ago
🚧 I-29 ramp and lane closures in Clay & Platte through Nov. 18
MoDOT is doing pavement work on I-29 from just south of Mexico City Ave. to US-69, causing overnight, intermittent ramp and lane closures now through Wed., Nov. 18.
Closures (overnight on listed dates):
- Fri, Nov. 13: SB I-29 ramps at Tiffany Springs Pkwy and WB MO-152
- Sat, Nov. 14: EB MO-152 → SB I-29 and NB I-29 → MO-152
- Mon, Nov. 16: NB I-29 → MO-152, EB MO-152 → NB I-29, WB MO-152 → SB I-29
- Tue, Nov. 17: SB I-29 → EB MO-152, WB MO-152 → NB I-29, lane 4 to Tiffany Springs Pkwy, NB I-29 → Tiffany Springs Pkwy
- Wed, Nov. 18: NB I-29 ramps at 112th St, plus NB I-29 lanes 1 & 2 from Cookingham Dr. bridge to WB I-435 entrance ramp
Drivers should expect delays, slow down, and stay alert in these work zones. All work is weather permitting.
Questions or updates: 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or www.modot.org/kansascity.
More Info: UPDATED: Lane/ramp closures along I-29 in Clay/Pla...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.