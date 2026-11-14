🚧 I-29 ramp and lane closures in Clay & Platte through Nov. 18

MoDOT is doing pavement work on I-29 from just south of Mexico City Ave. to US-69, causing overnight, intermittent ramp and lane closures now through Wed., Nov. 18.

Closures (overnight on listed dates):

Fri, Nov. 13 : SB I-29 ramps at Tiffany Springs Pkwy and WB MO-152

: SB I-29 ramps at and Sat, Nov. 14 : EB MO-152 → SB I-29 and NB I-29 → MO-152

: and Mon, Nov. 16 : NB I-29 → MO-152 , EB MO-152 → NB I-29 , WB MO-152 → SB I-29

: , , Tue, Nov. 17 : SB I-29 → EB MO-152 , WB MO-152 → NB I-29 , lane 4 to Tiffany Springs Pkwy , NB I-29 → Tiffany Springs Pkwy

: , , lane 4 to , Wed, Nov. 18: NB I-29 ramps at 112th St, plus NB I-29 lanes 1 & 2 from Cookingham Dr. bridge to WB I-435 entrance ramp

Drivers should expect delays, slow down, and stay alert in these work zones. All work is weather permitting.

Questions or updates: 888-ASK-MODOT (275-6636) or www.modot.org/kansascity.