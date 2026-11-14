St. Louis is busy hiring in HR right now, from data‑driven Workday pros to people‑focused campus and business partner roles. If you’re in Human Resources and ready for a change, these three openings are worth a look.

Employer: Kforce Inc (supporting a client)

Kforce Inc (supporting a client) Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Contract

Salary: Range mentioned, exact numbers not listed

Own global Workday HR data for a large organization—tier 2 support, mass data uploads (EIB), light configuration, audits, and reporting. Great fit if you have 5+ years of hands‑on Workday, strong analytics, and want a role focused on data integrity and HR systems, with access to medical, dental, vision, 401(k), and other benefits through Kforce.

Employer: Clayco

Location: St. Louis, MO (on‑site, travel required)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Range not listed

Help Clayco build its early‑career talent pipeline across 40–50 universities nationwide. You’ll plan career fairs and campus events, manage student candidates from application to offer, and coordinate internships and onboarding—ideal if you enjoy event planning, travel, and working with college students. Includes bonus potential and a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401k, PTO, holidays, and more).

Employer: Caleres, Inc. (Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, etc.)

(Famous Footwear, Sam Edelman, etc.) Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; pay based on skills and experience

Lead as a strategic HR partner for a major footwear brand portfolio—own talent planning, performance management, succession, investigations, and culture work. Good match if you have 3–5 years HR experience, strong coaching skills, and want to influence org design and leadership practices in an office setting.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles. Don’t wait too long; HR jobs like these tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.