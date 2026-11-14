Saint Charles is busy right now with private security work, especially for tech and media sites. If you like night shifts, patrols, and steady full-time hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Saint Charles, MO

Pay: $18.19/hour

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Tue–Sat, 10:00 PM – 6:00 AM

This role covers multiple areas at a tech/media/telecom site, with regular vehicle patrols and a strong customer service focus. You’ll need a valid driver’s license, a high school diploma or GED, and must pass a background check and drug screen.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Saint Charles, MO

Pay: $18.19/hour

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Thu, 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM

Focused on crime prevention at a tech/media/telecom location, this job is all about visible patrols, watching access points, and writing clear reports. Good fit if you like afternoon/evening shifts and staying alert on foot or in a vehicle.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: Saint Charles, MO

Pay: $18.19/hour

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Wed & Fri, 10:00 PM – 6:00 AM

Night patrol role at a technology-focused site, with steady rounds inside and outside plus detailed incident reporting. Great if you prefer overnight work and like keeping things calm and orderly.

If one of these fits your schedule, click through, skim the full details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.