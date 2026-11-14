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🏥 Concord, MO Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Nursing & Imaging Roles
Concord’s healthcare scene is busy right now, with several solid full-time roles for nurses and imaging pros. If you’re licensed and ready for steady work, these are worth a look.
Registered Nurse – Cardiac ICU
- Employer: CONSUMER DIRECTED SERVICES INC.
- Location: Concord, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide and coordinate full nursing care for cardiac ICU patients, using the full nursing process. You’ll work closely with an interdisciplinary team, focus on safety and quality outcomes, and advocate for patient rights and confidentiality.
Orthopedic Licensed Practical Nurse
- Employer: MEP Health
- Location: Concord, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on bedside role caring for orthopedic patients under an RN or other clinician. Good fit if you like direct patient care, teamwork across departments, and following clear care plans and standards.
Electrophysiology Lab Registered Nurse
- Employer: Plan A Health
- Location: Concord, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Specialty RN role in an EP lab, coordinating complex cardiac procedures and monitoring outcomes. You’ll assess patients, implement interventions, and help ensure care meets clinical best practices.
Licensed Practical Nurse – Med-Surg (Day Shift)
- Employer: Black Women's Mental Health Institute
- Location: Concord, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Day-shift LPN position on a Med-Surg unit, with a focus on adult bedside care. Expect to give meds, track vitals, document in the EMR, and support RNs and physicians with patient education and safety.
CT Technologist
- Employer: Fairview Hospital / Cleveland Clinic
- Location: Concord, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Advanced CT imaging role for someone with ARRT (R)(CT) and at least a year of experience. You’ll run CT equipment, capture high-quality images, and keep patients safe and informed during scans.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the posting has related roles or contact info to ask about other openings.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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