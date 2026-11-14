Saint Joseph’s plants are busy, and several local employers are adding people on the production side. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: BASF

BASF Location: St Joseph, MO (Onsite)

Type: Full-time, 10-hour day shift

Run and monitor automated packaging and filling equipment for agricultural products. This role is great if you have 2+ years industrial/mechanical experience, are comfortable with robotics/forklifts, and want strong benefits and career growth at a global company.

Employer: Triumph Foods

Triumph Foods Location: Saint Joseph, MO

Type: Full-time

Mix hands-on work on the fabrication floor with data and Excel to track pork yields and support food safety. Good fit if you’re 18+, can handle cold/hot plant conditions, like problem-solving, and have experience or education in meat/food production or animal science.

Employer: Albaugh LLC

Location: Saint Joseph, MO 64504

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Help package fertilizers, herbicides, fungicides, and insecticides, operate equipment, and move drums/totes with a forklift. Good for someone with a high school diploma, a safety-first mindset, and interest in overtime, plus access to a 401(k), profit sharing, PTO, and full benefits.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more details and other openings on their sites.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.