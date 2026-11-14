📅 Build a Light-Up Christmas Tree Circuit Board

Teens are invited to a hands-on STEM session at Mid-Continent Public Library. You’ll build your own Christmas tree printed circuit board with LEDs and get to take it home.

An engineer, Joseph Wheeler from CS@HOME, will be there in person to guide you, explain how the electronics work, and answer questions as you go.

This is a fun way to learn about electronics and circuits while making a holiday-themed project.

Check the library’s event listing for the exact date, time, and branch location, and to see if registration is required.