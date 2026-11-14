O'Fallon’s restaurant scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced kitchen work and flexible hours, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Perkins Restaurant & Bakery (Golden Corral franchise)

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery (Golden Corral franchise) Location: O'Fallon, MO

Type: Full-time

Benefits: Paid time off, employee discounts, flexible schedule

Hot buffet cooking with a focus on speed, freshness, and cleanliness. You’ll handle grilling, frying, and keeping the buffet stocked while following health rules and helping guests at the line.

Employer: Golden Corral (independent franchise)

Location: O'Fallon, MO

Type: Full-time

Benefits: Paid time off, employee discounts, flexible schedule

Back-of-house prep role focused on cutting and prepping fresh fruits and veggies for the Cold Choice Buffet. Good fit if you like organized, steady work and keeping things clean and labeled in the kitchen.

Employer: Massa’s Winghaven (family-owned Italian restaurant)

Location: O'Fallon, MO

Type: Part- to full-time (around 18–30 hours/week)

Pay: Starting at $18/hour

Benefits: Employee discount on food & drinks

Cook position at a local Italian spot with fresh, local food. Flexible hours, in-person work, and they encourage people with a criminal record to apply.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.