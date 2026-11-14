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🍽️ Several Saint Charles Hospitality Jobs Hiring Now
Saint Charles hospitality is busy right now, with casinos and hotels both adding staff. If you like fast-paced, guest-focused work, these openings are worth a look.
Dealer III - GloPit
- Employer: Ameristar Casino Resort Spa St. Charles (Boyd Gaming)
- Location: St Charles, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Deal a mix of Blackjack and carnival games while keeping play fun, fair, and on track. This role is ideal if you already have 2+ years of dealing experience, strong guest service skills, and like working in a high-energy casino setting.
Cook - The Salted Lime
- Employer: Ameristar Casino Resort Spa St. Charles (Boyd Gaming)
- Location: St Charles, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work the line at The Salted Lime, preparing dishes to spec and keeping plates “photo ready.” Great fit if you have at least 1 year of kitchen experience, want to learn multiple stations, and enjoy a busy, team-focused back-of-house.
Housekeeper / Room Attendant - Courtyard by Marriott St. Peters
- Employer: Midas Hospitality
- Location: St Charles, MO (Courtyard by Marriott St. Peters)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Help guests feel at home by keeping rooms and hotel areas clean, stocked, and welcoming. Good for someone who likes staying active, has strong attention to detail, and wants steady work with a well-known hotel brand.
If something here looks right for you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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