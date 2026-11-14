Saint Charles hospitality is busy right now, with casinos and hotels both adding staff. If you like fast-paced, guest-focused work, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Ameristar Casino Resort Spa St. Charles (Boyd Gaming)

Ameristar Casino Resort Spa St. Charles (Boyd Gaming) Location: St Charles, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Deal a mix of Blackjack and carnival games while keeping play fun, fair, and on track. This role is ideal if you already have 2+ years of dealing experience, strong guest service skills, and like working in a high-energy casino setting.

Employer: Ameristar Casino Resort Spa St. Charles (Boyd Gaming)

Ameristar Casino Resort Spa St. Charles (Boyd Gaming) Location: St Charles, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work the line at The Salted Lime, preparing dishes to spec and keeping plates “photo ready.” Great fit if you have at least 1 year of kitchen experience, want to learn multiple stations, and enjoy a busy, team-focused back-of-house.

Employer: Midas Hospitality

Location: St Charles, MO (Courtyard by Marriott St. Peters)

(Courtyard by Marriott St. Peters) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help guests feel at home by keeping rooms and hotel areas clean, stocked, and welcoming. Good for someone who likes staying active, has strong attention to detail, and wants steady work with a well-known hotel brand.

If something here looks right for you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.