O’Fallon’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with solid options in both clinic and home care. Here are a few local roles that stand out this week.

Employer: Alpha Home Health and Hospice

Alpha Home Health and Hospice Location: O'Fallon, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide preventive and periodontal care in a family-focused setting where you can build long-term patient relationships. You’ll handle cleanings, digital X-rays, and patient education in a team-oriented, professional environment.

Employer: Phoenix Home Care & Hospice

Phoenix Home Care & Hospice Location: O'Fallon, MO (St. Charles County)

(St. Charles County) Type: Full-time

Salary: $18–$21/hour

Hands-on one-on-one home care with weekday and every-other-weekend shifts so you can build a schedule that fits your life. Great fit if you’re a CNA or experienced caregiver with Hoyer lift experience, and want weekly pay, paid training, and medical plan options.

Employer: Heartland Dental (Creative Smiles at Winghaven)

(Creative Smiles at Winghaven) Location: 3011 Winghaven Blvd, O'Fallon, MO 63368

Type: Part-time (open to flexible schedule)

Salary: Not listed, $7,500 sign-on bonus

Join an 11-person, collaborative team in a modern office with digital tech, mentorship, and paid vacation, holidays, and health benefits. Open to new grads and experienced hygienists who want strong support and room to grow.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors often open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.