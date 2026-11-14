📅 Fall art fun for preschoolers at the library

Bring your little one to St. Charles City-County Library for “Growing Artists: Fall Art,” an open-ended art time just for preschoolers.

This session is for Pre-K kids ages 3–5 and focuses on exploring the process of making art, not perfect projects. Kids will work on fun, fall-themed art activities, including several different projects.

No need to sign up — registration is not required. Just drop in and dress your child (and yourself) to be messy, since the crafts may involve paint or other materials.

If you need accommodations, please contact the St. Charles City-County Library as soon as you can before the program so staff can assist you.