Lee’s Summit has some solid healthcare office roles open right now, from front desk to records and scheduling. Good mix of part-time, contract, and work-from-home options.

Employer: HCA Healthcare / Parallon

HCA Healthcare / Parallon Location: Remote , must live within 60 miles of an HCA hospital (includes MO)

, must live within (includes MO) Type: Full-time

You’ll schedule patient tests and procedures, handle insurance details, and answer incoming calls from home. Comes with comprehensive medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, education support, and more.

Employer: Pride Health

Location: Lee’s Summit, MO

Type: Local contract, 18 weeks

Pay: $15–$17/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Schedule: Mon–Fri, 8:00 AM–4:30 PM

Great short-term role if you have at least 6+ months of healthcare admin experience. You’ll request, download, sort, and distribute medical records, prep authorizations, and handle mailings.

Employer: Saint Luke’s

Location: Lee’s Summit, MO (Radiation Therapy clinic at Saint Luke’s East Hospital)

Type: Part-time

Schedule: Tue, Thu & Fri, 8:00 AM–4:30 PM (with flexibility to cover more days)

Front-desk style role: answer phones, greet and register patients, schedule visits, verify insurance, collect copays, and scan documents into Epic. Eligible employees get medical plans, tuition reimbursement, PTO, retirement contributions, childcare center, and EAP.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.