St. Louis has some solid creative openings right now, from big-name corporate work to hands-on production and social media.

Here are several arts, design, and media roles worth a look:

Employer: KPMG US

KPMG US Location: St. Louis, MO (Insights & Intelligence team)

(Insights & Intelligence team) Type: Full-time

Salary: Pay varies by city; CA range listed as $118,000 – $185,400 (see KPMG pay transparency page for other locations)

Lead visual storytelling for KPMG thought leadership: turn complex research into clear, engaging visuals, systems, and templates. This is a senior role where you guide design direction, manage agencies/freelancers, and shape scalable visual frameworks across reports, presentations, digital, events, and more.

Employer: MAX.Live

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run social media for a brand in both English and Spanish, build a local online community, and cover live events. Great fit if you love being on camera, creating content for TikTok/Instagram, and turning campaign data into clear reports and insights.

Employer: Switch

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Likely full-time (not explicitly stated)

Likely (not explicitly stated) Salary: Not listed

Hands-on senior role producing high-res, press-ready and installation-ready graphics. You’ll oversee prepress checks, troubleshoot print issues, create templates and installation maps, and act as the final creative eye for large-format, displays, and signage.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting gives more detail on flexibility and exact requirements.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.