📅 Shop local at 121 Farmhouse Winter Market

Get a jump on your holiday list at the 121 Farmhouse Winter Market in Warrensburg.

Dates & Hours:

Friday, November 13 – 2:00 PM–6:00 PM

Saturday, November 14 – 10:00 AM–3:00 PM

What you’ll find:

30+ local vendors with one-of-a-kind, handcrafted items

with one-of-a-kind, handcrafted items Unique holiday gifts and festive home décor

and festive home décor Fresh baked goods and seasonal treats

and seasonal treats Exclusive in-store specials and festive food trucks

Bring family or friends, enjoy the holiday vibe, and support small local businesses while you shop. It’s a relaxed way to start your Christmas list early and pick up special items you won’t find in big-box stores.