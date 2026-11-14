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Warrensburg
📅 121 Farmhouse Winter Market with 30+ local vendors
2 days ago
📅 Shop local at 121 Farmhouse Winter Market
Get a jump on your holiday list at the 121 Farmhouse Winter Market in Warrensburg.
Dates & Hours:
Friday, November 13 – 2:00 PM–6:00 PM
Saturday, November 14 – 10:00 AM–3:00 PM
What you’ll find:
- 30+ local vendors with one-of-a-kind, handcrafted items
- Unique holiday gifts and festive home décor
- Fresh baked goods and seasonal treats
- Exclusive in-store specials and festive food trucks
Bring family or friends, enjoy the holiday vibe, and support small local businesses while you shop. It’s a relaxed way to start your Christmas list early and pick up special items you won’t find in big-box stores.
More Info: 121 Farmhouse Winter Market - Warrensburg
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