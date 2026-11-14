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⚠️ How Newburg schools will announce snow days
⚠️ How Newburg schools will share snow day alerts
Newburg schools are getting ready for winter weather and want families to know how they’ll share any changes to the school day.
If school is canceled or dismissed early, the district will announce it first with a ParentSquare push notification. They will also:
- Send automated phone calls and text messages
- Post on the district website and social media
- Notify local media outlets
If you do not get an alert, please assume schools are open on a normal schedule.
To make sure you get messages, log into the Campus Parent app and check that your phone number and email are correct, or contact your child’s school office for help.
The district says student and staff safety is their top priority when making weather decisions. Learn more at https://newburg.k12.mo.us/school-cancellations.
More Info: Newburg R-II School District -
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