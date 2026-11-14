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Books & Literature
📅 Discuss *The Bell Jar* at a library book group Nov 21
2 days ago
📅 Book group: The Bell Jar by Sylvia Plath
Join a library book group to discuss The Bell Jar by Sylvia Plath on Saturday, November 21, 2026, from 4:00–5:00pm.
Copies of the book are typically available at the branch about one month before the discussion, while stock lasts.
For more details or to confirm location and availability, call or visit your local Mid-Continent Public Library branch.
More Info: Book Group: The Bell Jar by Sylvia Plath | Mid-Con...
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