St. Louis is busy on the roads right now—lots of local and regional driving work, plus solid mechanic roles if you like turning wrenches.

Below are several transportation openings you can scan fast and click through if one fits.

Employer: JISU

JISU Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Independent contractor (use your own vehicle)

Independent contractor (use your own vehicle) Pay: $1,200–$2,000 per week

Use your own car, van, or box truck to deliver small packages around St. Louis. Flexible, fast‑paced work with lots of driving and customer interaction.

Employer: Quality Transmission Service

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $25–$40 per hour

Family-owned shop since 1976 looking for an experienced transmission R&R tech. Monday–Friday days, benefits, 401(k) match, and a clean, well-equipped shop.

Employer: CK Supply, Inc.

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time, local

Pay: Competitive salary (not listed)

Local CDL route work delivering gas and welding products—home every evening. Strong benefits, ESOP retirement, and a long‑time St. Louis employer focused on training and promotion.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time (local & OTR routes)

(local & OTR routes) Pay: $20–$25 per hour, weekly pay, 40+ hours/week

Haul refrigerated freight with steady hours and weekly paychecks. You’ll handle basic inspections, logs, and temperature checks on the trailer.

Employer: PrimeFlight Aviation

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time, set shifts

Full-time, set shifts Pay: $33–$35 per hour

Work on tugs, belt loaders, pushbacks, and other airport ground equipment. Two weekday/weekend shift options, hands‑on mechanical work, and steady hours on the airfield.

Employer: Gully Transportation

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time, regional

Pay: $0.52–$0.58 per mile, 2,000–3,000 miles/week, $3,000 sign-on bonus

Family-owned carrier with tanker and reefer/van options. Home on weekends, company‑paid health insurance for you and your family, plus 401(k) with 4% match.

Employer: Overhaul Carriers Ltd.

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time, local containers

Pay: $1,000–$1,200 per week

Home daily container work with night and day shifts available. You’ll run about 1,000 miles a week, handle pre/post trips, and keep tight logs.

Employer: Mobile Techs Auto Repair

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Part-time

Pay: $20.76–$22.10 per hour

Great fit if you want lighter hours. Move fleet vehicles between locations, follow set routes, and provide friendly customer service.

Employer: RUSHD Expedite Couriers

Location: St. Louis County/City (University City, Pagedale, Olivette, etc.)

Type: Contract, independent courier

Pay: $450–$1,575 per week, pay per stop/package

Run your own routes with your personal vehicle (sedan, SUV, minivan, pickup, etc.). Daily routes available 7 days a week, flexible part‑time or full‑time, plus fuel advances for full‑time couriers.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—St. Louis driving and mechanic roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.