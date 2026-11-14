undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
St. Louis
🚌 St. Louis transportation jobs with multiple local driving roles
13 days ago
St. Louis is busy on the roads right now—lots of local and regional driving work, plus solid mechanic roles if you like turning wrenches.
Below are several transportation openings you can scan fast and click through if one fits.
Small Package Delivery Driver (Independent Contractor / Use Own Vehicle)
- Employer: JISU
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Independent contractor (use your own vehicle)
- Pay: $1,200–$2,000 per week
Use your own car, van, or box truck to deliver small packages around St. Louis. Flexible, fast‑paced work with lots of driving and customer interaction.
Mechanic / Transmission R&R Technician
- Employer: Quality Transmission Service
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $25–$40 per hour
Family-owned shop since 1976 looking for an experienced transmission R&R tech. Monday–Friday days, benefits, 401(k) match, and a clean, well-equipped shop.
Class A or B Driver with Hazmat Endorsements
- Employer: CK Supply, Inc.
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time, local
- Pay: Competitive salary (not listed)
Local CDL route work delivering gas and welding products—home every evening. Strong benefits, ESOP retirement, and a long‑time St. Louis employer focused on training and promotion.
CDL-A Reefer Truck Driver
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time (local & OTR routes)
- Pay: $20–$25 per hour, weekly pay, 40+ hours/week
Haul refrigerated freight with steady hours and weekly paychecks. You’ll handle basic inspections, logs, and temperature checks on the trailer.
GSE Mechanic II (Airport Ground Support Equipment)
- Employer: PrimeFlight Aviation
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time, set shifts
- Pay: $33–$35 per hour
Work on tugs, belt loaders, pushbacks, and other airport ground equipment. Two weekday/weekend shift options, hands‑on mechanical work, and steady hours on the airfield.
Class A CDL Drivers – Home Weekends (Regional)
- Employer: Gully Transportation
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time, regional
- Pay: $0.52–$0.58 per mile, 2,000–3,000 miles/week, $3,000 sign-on bonus
Family-owned carrier with tanker and reefer/van options. Home on weekends, company‑paid health insurance for you and your family, plus 401(k) with 4% match.
Local Truck Driver – Home Daily Class A
- Employer: Overhaul Carriers Ltd.
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time, local containers
- Pay: $1,000–$1,200 per week
Home daily container work with night and day shifts available. You’ll run about 1,000 miles a week, handle pre/post trips, and keep tight logs.
Part-Time Driver (Fleet Vehicle Transport)
- Employer: Mobile Techs Auto Repair
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $20.76–$22.10 per hour
Great fit if you want lighter hours. Move fleet vehicles between locations, follow set routes, and provide friendly customer service.
Driver (Independent Contractor – Use Own Vehicle)
- Employer: RUSHD Expedite Couriers
- Location: St. Louis County/City (University City, Pagedale, Olivette, etc.)
- Type: Contract, independent courier
- Pay: $450–$1,575 per week, pay per stop/package
Run your own routes with your personal vehicle (sedan, SUV, minivan, pickup, etc.). Daily routes available 7 days a week, flexible part‑time or full‑time, plus fuel advances for full‑time couriers.
If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—St. Louis driving and mechanic roles tend to fill fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.