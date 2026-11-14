St. Louis has some solid science and research roles right now, from campus labs to pharma and field data work. If you’ve got a science degree (or want to break into lab work), these are worth a look.

Employer: Saint Louis University – Physical Therapy & Athletic Training

Saint Louis University – Physical Therapy & Athletic Training Location: St. Louis, MO (on campus)

(on campus) Type: Full-time (40 hours/week)

(40 hours/week) Salary: Not listed

Hands-on lab role supporting research projects at Saint Louis University, one of the area’s major research schools. You’ll prep media and reagents, work with specimens and lab equipment (centrifuges, microscopes, spectrophotometers), run assays, and help with data entry and basic admin. Great fit if you have a bachelor’s in a science field and want real research experience in an academic setting.

Employer: Step Up Recruiting (onsite with client)

(onsite with client) Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: $20.00–$25.00 per hour

Entry-level role in a regulated manufacturing lab doing environmental monitoring and microbiological sampling. You’ll collect and test samples, document everything to cGMP/GLP standards, and support quality investigations. Good for someone with a high school diploma or early-career science background who wants to break into pharma/biotech quality and lab work.

Employer: RDSolutions

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Part-time, field-based

Salary: Productivity-based pay with guaranteed hourly minimum (where wage floor applies) + $200 sign-on bonus

Flexible side-gig style research job where you visit stores, scan and collect pricing/product data, and upload it via a smartphone app. You set your own hours within client windows, get paid drive time and mileage, and work independently. Great if you want extra income, have reliable transportation, and like solo, on-your-feet work.

Employer: Actalent (contract-to-hire with client)

(contract-to-hire with client) Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time, contract-to-hire , onsite

, onsite Schedule: Tue–Sat, 3:00 PM – 11:00 PM

Salary: $24.00 per hour

Application deadline: Nov 19, 2026

Lab-based QC microbiology role doing routine testing, environmental monitoring, water testing, and documentation under GMP/cGMP. You’ll work in a small microbiology lab, handle plates, stains, and assays, and support finished goods testing. Best for candidates with a bachelor’s in Biology or related field who want industry lab experience and are okay with an evening shift.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; science and lab jobs in St. Louis tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.