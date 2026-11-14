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St. Louis
🚔 St. Louis Public Safety Jobs With Multiple Openings & Solid Pay
13 days ago
St. Louis has a lot happening right now in public safety and security. If you like fast-paced work and keeping people safe, these roles are worth a look.
Operations Support Planner – Homeland Sector
- Employer: Leidos
- Location: St. Louis metro area, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $92,300 – $166,850/year
- High-impact planning role supporting federal emergency management and continuity operations. Requires TS clearance (SCI eligible) and deep experience in emergency/continuity planning.
Surveillance Investigator – Part Time
- Employer: Allied Universal
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $20 – $25/hour
- Field role doing mobile and stationary surveillance for insurance claims. Great fit if you already have a Private Investigator license and like independent, investigative work.
Police Officer
- Employer: Normandy Police Department
- Location: St. Louis, MO (City of Normandy)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $56,800 – $64,047.68/year
- Community-focused patrol position with strong benefits and paid time off. Requires Missouri Class A Peace Officer License and at least 1 year of law enforcement experience.
Dispatcher – National Medical Command Center
- Employer: TForce Medical Logistics Inc.
- Location: St. Louis, MO (West County, 63146)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: From $20/hour
- Monday–Friday 1:00 PM–9:30 PM with one weekend a month, supporting time-sensitive medical deliveries. Good for folks with dispatch or call center experience who stay calm under pressure.
Security Alarm Dispatcher – 2PM–12:30AM (Training Provided)
- Employer: Interface Systems
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22/hour + shift differentials
- On-site iSOC Coordinator role handling live video, alarms, and two-way audio with sites nationwide. Full benefits Day 1, 3 weeks vacation, bonuses up to $1,000/month performance and $250/month attendance, plus a $500 hiring bonus.
Security Alarm Dispatcher – 8PM–4:30AM (Training Included)
- Employer: Interface Systems
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22/hour + evening/overnight/weekend differentials
- Overnight iSOC Coordinator shift in a 24/7 operations center. Same strong benefits and bonus structure as above, ideal if you prefer late-night hours.
Security Alarm Dispatcher – 10PM–6:30AM (Training & Benefits)
- Employer: Interface Systems
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22/hour + differentials
- Another overnight iSOC Coordinator option with heavy focus on video monitoring and real-time incident response. Includes Day 1 benefits, bonuses, and $500 hire bonus.
Surveillance Security – Hotel Officer
- Employer: GardaWorld
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $19/hour
- Third-shift Thu–Fri, 10 PM–6 AM at a hotel site, watching cameras and doing patrols. Uniform is provided and there’s access to benefits and 401(k) with match for eligible employees.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles posted too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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