St. Louis has a lot happening right now in public safety and security. If you like fast-paced work and keeping people safe, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Leidos

Leidos Location: St. Louis metro area, MO

St. Louis metro area, MO Type: Full-time

Salary: $92,300 – $166,850/year

High-impact planning role supporting federal emergency management and continuity operations. Requires TS clearance (SCI eligible) and deep experience in emergency/continuity planning.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: St. Louis, MO

St. Louis, MO Type: Part-time

Pay: $20 – $25/hour

Field role doing mobile and stationary surveillance for insurance claims. Great fit if you already have a Private Investigator license and like independent, investigative work.

Employer: Normandy Police Department

Location: St. Louis, MO (City of Normandy)

St. Louis, MO (City of Normandy) Type: Full-time

Pay: $56,800 – $64,047.68/year

Community-focused patrol position with strong benefits and paid time off. Requires Missouri Class A Peace Officer License and at least 1 year of law enforcement experience.

Employer: TForce Medical Logistics Inc.

TForce Medical Logistics Inc. Location: St. Louis, MO (West County, 63146)

St. Louis, MO (West County, 63146) Type: Full-time

Pay: From $20/hour

Monday–Friday 1:00 PM–9:30 PM with one weekend a month, supporting time-sensitive medical deliveries. Good for folks with dispatch or call center experience who stay calm under pressure.

Employer: Interface Systems

Interface Systems Location: St. Louis, MO

St. Louis, MO Type: Full-time

Pay: $22/hour + shift differentials

On-site iSOC Coordinator role handling live video, alarms, and two-way audio with sites nationwide. Full benefits Day 1, 3 weeks vacation, bonuses up to $1,000/month performance and $250/month attendance, plus a $500 hiring bonus.

Employer: Interface Systems

Interface Systems Location: St. Louis, MO

St. Louis, MO Type: Full-time

Pay: $22/hour + evening/overnight/weekend differentials

Overnight iSOC Coordinator shift in a 24/7 operations center. Same strong benefits and bonus structure as above, ideal if you prefer late-night hours.

Employer: Interface Systems

Interface Systems Location: St. Louis, MO

St. Louis, MO Type: Full-time

Pay: $22/hour + differentials

Another overnight iSOC Coordinator option with heavy focus on video monitoring and real-time incident response. Includes Day 1 benefits, bonuses, and $500 hire bonus.

Employer: GardaWorld

GardaWorld Location: St. Louis, MO

St. Louis, MO Type: Part-time

Pay: $19/hour

Third-shift Thu–Fri, 10 PM–6 AM at a hotel site, watching cameras and doing patrols. Uniform is provided and there’s access to benefits and 401(k) with match for eligible employees.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has similar roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.