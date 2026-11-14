St. Louis real estate and planning is busy right now, from high‑level strategy to on‑the‑ground property management. Here are a few solid roles worth a look this week.

Employer: Ascension

Ascension Location: Remote with travel , based out of St. Louis, MO

, based out of Salary: $167,851.85 – $226,600 per year + annual bonus eligible

+ Type: Full-time

Lead real estate operations and transaction execution across Ascension’s non‑acute portfolio, including leasing, acquisitions, dispositions, and renewals. This role owns strategy-to-execution work: project management, data and dashboards, SOPs, and performance metrics, with a chance to shape system‑wide growth and efficiency.

Employer: The Collective (PLACE partner team)

The Collective (PLACE partner team) Location: St. Louis, MO

Salary: Not listed (commission-based role)

Not listed (commission-based role) Type: Likely full-time, commission (real estate sales)

Built for newer or growing agents who want a clear plan, this team offers structured onboarding, scripts, systems, and weekly coaching to help you close your first deals and build a long-term business. You’ll focus on daily lead generation, open houses, and learning from top agents in a high-accountability environment.

Employer: McCormack Baron Companies

Location: St. Louis, MO

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Oversee day‑to‑day operations for a residential property, including resident relations, staff supervision, budgets, collections, and HUD certifications. This is a good fit if you have property management or strong customer service experience and want a stable, office-based role with community impact.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings and details all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.