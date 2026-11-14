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🏭 St. Louis Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings This Season
St. Louis is busy on the production side right now—from aerospace to chemicals to seasonal warehouse work. Here are several solid openings, whether you’re early in your career or already a pro.
Supplier Quality Engineer Sr – Level 3
Employer: Lockheed Martin
Location: St Louis, MO
Type: Full-time
Salary: $85,300 – $158,300/year
Senior supplier quality role supporting F-35 and other aeronautics programs, focused on supplier performance, inspections, and corrective actions. Great fit if you have a STEM degree, know AS9100/ISO 9001, can read drawings/GD&T, and want big-company pay and benefits.
Tire Technician
Employer: DOBBS TIRE & AUTO CENTERS
Location: St Louis, MO
Type: Full-time
Hands-on shop role mounting, balancing, and repairing tires plus light maintenance like oil changes. Good for someone with a strong work ethic who likes a fast-paced, physical job and steady hours in the automotive world.
Staff Engineer, Manufacturing Engineering
Employer: Thermo Fisher Scientific
Location: St Louis, MO
Type: Full-time
Lead complex manufacturing and automation projects in a regulated environment (pharma/biotech/medical device). Ideal if you have 6–8+ years’ experience, strong project management skills, and want your work tied to healthcare and life sciences.
Supervisor, Manufacturing
Employer: STERIS
Location: St. Louis, MO
Type: Full-time (evening shift, Mon–Fri)
Salary: $75,000 – $90,000/year + bonus eligible
Evening-shift leadership role overseeing production, safety, logistics, and Lean initiatives. Great for someone with 3+ years manufacturing supervision who’s ready to own a team and hit quality and cost targets.
Warehouse Associate (Seasonal) – Students Apply!
Employer: United Fulfillment Solutions
Location: St. Louis, MO (South County)
Type: Seasonal, part-time or full-time
Pay: $17.00 – $17.50/hour
Short-term warehouse work that’s perfect for students or anyone wanting extra holiday cash. You’ll pick, pack, load, and unload orders with flexible schedules and on-the-job training.
Embroidery Operator (Weekends/Seasonal)
Employer: United Fulfillment Solutions
Location: St. Louis, MO (South County)
Type: Seasonal, Full-time or Part-time
Pay: $22.50/hour
Run embroidery machines and digitize designs for 5 weeks starting Nov 14, with required Saturday/Sunday shifts. Great side gig for art, fashion, or design students who want real production experience and a higher hourly rate.
Filling & Packaging Operator III (Bulk Filler)
Employer: STERIS
Location: 7405 Page Ave, St. Louis, MO
Type: Full-time, Union (Mon–Fri, 6pm–10:30pm + OT)
Pay: $25.03/hour + $0.75 shift differential + bonus eligible
Evening shift in a chemical manufacturing facility, running semi-automatic drum and tote filling lines, doing cleanouts, and handling hazardous waste per procedure. Good for detail-oriented workers comfortable with physical work and safety rules.
Forklift Mechanic – Industrial Equipment (CAT)
Employer: Wiese USA, Inc.
Location: St. Louis, MO
Type: Not listed (service technician role)
Service and repair forklifts and other material handling gear in the shop and at customer sites. A strong match if you have mechanical or automotive/diesel experience and want steady work, training, and variety day to day.
If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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