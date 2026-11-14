St. Louis is busy on the production side right now—from aerospace to chemicals to seasonal warehouse work. Here are several solid openings, whether you’re early in your career or already a pro.

Employer: Lockheed Martin

Location: St Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: $85,300 – $158,300/year

Senior supplier quality role supporting F-35 and other aeronautics programs, focused on supplier performance, inspections, and corrective actions. Great fit if you have a STEM degree, know AS9100/ISO 9001, can read drawings/GD&T, and want big-company pay and benefits.

Employer: DOBBS TIRE & AUTO CENTERS

Location: St Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Hands-on shop role mounting, balancing, and repairing tires plus light maintenance like oil changes. Good for someone with a strong work ethic who likes a fast-paced, physical job and steady hours in the automotive world.

Employer: Thermo Fisher Scientific

Location: St Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Lead complex manufacturing and automation projects in a regulated environment (pharma/biotech/medical device). Ideal if you have 6–8+ years’ experience, strong project management skills, and want your work tied to healthcare and life sciences.

Employer: STERIS

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time (evening shift, Mon–Fri)

Salary: $75,000 – $90,000/year + bonus eligible

Evening-shift leadership role overseeing production, safety, logistics, and Lean initiatives. Great for someone with 3+ years manufacturing supervision who’s ready to own a team and hit quality and cost targets.

Employer: United Fulfillment Solutions

Location: St. Louis, MO (South County)

Type: Seasonal, part-time or full-time

Pay: $17.00 – $17.50/hour

Short-term warehouse work that’s perfect for students or anyone wanting extra holiday cash. You’ll pick, pack, load, and unload orders with flexible schedules and on-the-job training.

Employer: United Fulfillment Solutions

Location: St. Louis, MO (South County)

Type: Seasonal, Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $22.50/hour

Run embroidery machines and digitize designs for 5 weeks starting Nov 14, with required Saturday/Sunday shifts. Great side gig for art, fashion, or design students who want real production experience and a higher hourly rate.

Employer: STERIS

Location: 7405 Page Ave, St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time, Union (Mon–Fri, 6pm–10:30pm + OT)

Pay: $25.03/hour + $0.75 shift differential + bonus eligible

Evening shift in a chemical manufacturing facility, running semi-automatic drum and tote filling lines, doing cleanouts, and handling hazardous waste per procedure. Good for detail-oriented workers comfortable with physical work and safety rules.

Employer: Wiese USA, Inc.

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Not listed (service technician role)

Service and repair forklifts and other material handling gear in the shop and at customer sites. A strong match if you have mechanical or automotive/diesel experience and want steady work, training, and variety day to day.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.