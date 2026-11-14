St. Louis has some solid legal and compliance roles right now, from bank governance to fintech and niche dental law. If you’re in the field and open to a move, these are worth a look.

Employer: Enterprise Bank & Trust

Enterprise Bank & Trust Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on the Legal team managing corporate governance across the bank—policies, committee materials, minutes, and board support. Good fit if you have 3+ years’ governance or paralegal experience, love organizing complex info, and want a stable role in financial services.

Employer: Affirm

Affirm Location: Remote (open to St. Louis, MO)

Type: Full-time

Salary (most U.S. states): $146,000 – $206,000/year base

Salary (CA, WA, NY, NJ, CT): $165,000 – $225,000/year base

Lead end-to-end compliance for the Affirm Card program, partnering with Product, Engineering, and Ops on card features, disputes, and audits. Ideal if you have 8+ years in financial services compliance, deep Reg E / Reg Z / CARD Act / UDAAP knowledge, and want a remote-first, high-impact role with equity and strong benefits.

Employer: Finn Legal

Finn Legal Location: St. Louis, MO 63128 (Hybrid)

Type: Part-time (15–20 hrs/week)

Pay: $100 – $125/hour, depending on experience

Boutique firm serving dentists and dental practice owners on deals, leases, employment agreements, and practice sales. Great for a transactional attorney who wants meaningful work, direct client contact, and a flexible schedule without big-firm billable hour pressure.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.