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💻 St. Louis IT Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Openings
13 days ago
St. Louis tech is buzzing right now—lots of remote-friendly roles plus some solid on-site gigs with clear salary ranges. If you’re in IT, data, or cloud, this is a good moment to throw your hat in the ring.
Automation Engineer (Ansible / CI-CD)
- Employer: Apexon
- Location: St. Louis, MO (Contract)
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Contract
Build and maintain Ansible playbooks, tie automation into Jenkins and enterprise CI/CD, and script in Python/Linux for high‑risk production maintenance. Great fit if you love deep automation, infra-as-code, and working on mission‑critical systems.
Senior Manager, Oracle HCM Cloud Functional Lead
- Employer: PwC
- Location: St. Louis, MO (Advisory / Digital Core Modernisation)
- Salary: $124,000 – $280,000 + bonus
- Type: Full-time
Lead large Oracle HCM Cloud implementations, guide strategy for HR tech, and manage high‑performing consulting teams. Ideal for someone with 7+ years in HCM and Oracle who wants client-facing leadership and big‑firm benefits.
Managed Services – Data Engineer – Senior Associate
- Employer: PwC
- Location: St. Louis, MO (Data & Analytics Engineering)
- Salary: $77,000 – $202,000 + bonus
- Type: Full-time
Design cloud data pipelines using AWS, Snowflake, Airflow, MySQL, and support managed services clients. Good match if you have 3+ years in data engineering and want consulting variety plus strong benefits.
Software Architect – AI Accelerated Engineering Lead
- Employer: Slalom
- Location: St. Louis, MO (Consulting, Cloud Build)
- Salary: $108,000 – $200,000 depending on level
- Type: Full-time
Architect AI‑first software solutions, blend GenAI tools, cloud (AWS/Azure/GCP), microservices, and DevOps while coaching teams. Great for senior engineers who live in GitHub Copilot/Cursor and want to lead AI‑driven builds.
Staff Software Engineer, Fullstack (Auth Experiences)
- Employer: Affirm
- Location: St. Louis, MO (Remote‑first, U.S.)
- Salary (most U.S. states): $204,000 – $264,000 base + equity & stipends
- Type: Full-time
Own technical strategy for key checkout and authentication flows across web and mobile using React/Vue and TypeScript. Perfect if you have 8+ years in front‑end/fullstack and want high impact on consumer fintech.
PAS – Microsoft 365 AI Solution Architect – Consulting Manager
- Employer: EY
- Location: St. Louis, MO (plus other major U.S. cities)
- Salary: $125,900 – $262,600
- Type: Full-time (Consulting, hybrid)
Design AI‑first digital workplace solutions on M365, Teams, SharePoint, Power Platform, Copilot & Copilot Studio. Great for M365 architects who want to lead enterprise Copilot and RAG‑style solutions.
Azure Senior FinOps Engineer
- Employer: LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group)
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Own Azure cloud cost optimization—deep‑dive bills, build dashboards, automate via APIs and Python, and guide teams on cost/performance. Strong fit if you blend engineering, Azure, and FinOps best practices.
Software Engineer II, Backend (Streaming)
- Employer: Affirm
- Location: St. Louis, MO (Remote‑first, U.S.)
- Salary (most U.S. states): $146,000 – $206,000 base + equity & stipends
- Type: Full-time
Work on event‑driven data infrastructure using Kafka, Flink, AWS, Kubernetes with Python or Kotlin. Good for engineers with ~2+ years’ experience who want to grow on a modern streaming platform.
Orders & Directives Specialist (Cyber / TS-SCI)
- Employer: CACI International Inc
- Location: St. Louis, MO (On-site, NGA support)
- Salary: $63,300 – $129,700
- Type: Full-time
Coordinate cyber orders and communications for NGA’s Cyber Security Operations Center, tracking compliance and briefing leadership. Best for cleared IT/cyber pros (TS/SCI + DoD 8140/8570 certs) who like structured, mission‑driven work.
Life Sciences Solutions Engineer, Lead (Commercialization)
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: St. Louis, MO (Consulting, travel up to 50%)
- Salary: $134,500 – $265,100
- Type: Full-time
Lead AI & data engagements for pharma commercial ops using Veeva/Salesforce CRM, IQVIA, MDM, and GenAI. Great if you have 6+ years in life sciences data/analytics and want to shape commercial AI strategy.
Sr. Manager, Data Analytics
- Employer: Spectrum Reach
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
Manage a data team delivering forecasts, dashboards, and ad hoc analysis for an ad/marketing business. Strong match if you’re an expert in SQL, have 7+ years in analytics and 3+ in management.
Systems Engineer (Onsite, TS/SCI w/ CI Poly)
- Employer: Geospatial Consulting Group International (geo cgi)
- Location: St. Louis, MO (710 N Tucker Blvd, on-site)
- Salary: $100,000 – $150,000
- Type: Full-time
Support enterprise ArcGIS and IT systems for NGA and partners, across Windows/Linux, scripting, and databases. Great for cleared GIS/IT pros who want strong benefits and a small, geo‑focused company.
Appian Solution Architect – Senior Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: St. Louis, MO (Advisory)
- Salary: $124,000 – $280,000 + bonus
- Type: Full-time
Lead Appian BPM architectures, integrate with AWS/Azure/GCP, and blend process mining tools like Signavio/Celonis. Ideal for low‑code/Appian leaders ready to own large automation programs.
Manager Risk and Forensics – Data Management
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: St. Louis, MO (Forensic, Discovery & Financial Crime)
- Salary: $141,200 – $278,300
- Type: Full-time
Manage eDiscovery and unstructured data projects using Relativity, AI tools, SQL/Python, and Power BI. Good for managers with 6+ years in forensics/eDiscovery who want to lead teams and client delivery.
Appian Solution Architect – Director
- Employer: PwC
- Location: St. Louis, MO (Advisory)
- Salary: $155,000 – $410,000 + bonus
- Type: Full-time
Set Appian strategy across multiple programs, oversee cloud/network architecture, and drive business development. Best for senior leaders with deep Appian and cloud experience who want a big say in platform direction.
Netsuite Financials Senior Consultant
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: St. Louis, MO (Consulting, travel up to 50%)
- Salary: $110,700 – $218,300
- Type: Full-time
Implement NetSuite for Record-to-Report, Procure-to-Pay, or Order-to-Cash, from design through go‑live. Great for finance/ERP folks with 3+ years’ experience and at least one strong process area.
Consultant Risk and Forensics – Data Management
- Employer: Deloitte
- Location: St. Louis, MO (Forensic, Discovery & Financial Crime)
- Salary: $86,700 – $170,900
- Type: Full-time
Hands‑on role using Relativity, contract analytics, Power BI, and SQL/Python to support investigations and eDiscovery. Nice step if you have 2+ years in forensics/data and want to grow in AI‑driven legal tech.
Launch Intern (Multiple Tracks)
- Employer: CrowdStrike
- Location: St. Louis, MO (Hybrid, 3 days in office)
- Pay: $22 – $30/hour
- Type: Full-time internship (Summer 2027)
Early‑career internship for freshmen/sophomores (grad dates 2029–2030) across Engineering, IT, Security, HR, Intelligence, Customer Success. Great way to break into cybersecurity with real projects and mentorship.
SAP Analytics Architect – SAC/Datasphere/BDC – Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: St. Louis, MO (Advisory)
- Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + bonus
- Type: Full-time
Lead SAP Analytics Cloud, Datasphere, and BDC solution design for finance and reporting. Strong fit if you’ve led SAP analytics projects and like coaching teams while staying close to architecture.
SAP S/4 Data Migration / Conversion – Senior Manager
- Employer: PwC
- Location: St. Louis, MO (Advisory)
- Salary: $124,000 – $280,000 + bonus
- Type: Full-time
Own SAP S/4 data migration strategy and execution, from mapping and cleansing to cutover and reconciliation, using tools like ABAP, HANA, Fiori, SAC. Ideal for SAP leaders who love complex data moves.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these teams are growing and may have similar roles open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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