St. Louis tech is buzzing right now—lots of remote-friendly roles plus some solid on-site gigs with clear salary ranges. If you’re in IT, data, or cloud, this is a good moment to throw your hat in the ring.

Employer: Apexon

Apexon Location: St. Louis, MO (Contract)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Contract

Build and maintain Ansible playbooks, tie automation into Jenkins and enterprise CI/CD, and script in Python/Linux for high‑risk production maintenance. Great fit if you love deep automation, infra-as-code, and working on mission‑critical systems.

Employer: PwC

Location: St. Louis, MO (Advisory / Digital Core Modernisation)

Salary: $124,000 – $280,000 + bonus

Type: Full-time

Lead large Oracle HCM Cloud implementations, guide strategy for HR tech, and manage high‑performing consulting teams. Ideal for someone with 7+ years in HCM and Oracle who wants client-facing leadership and big‑firm benefits.

Employer: PwC

Location: St. Louis, MO (Data & Analytics Engineering)

Salary: $77,000 – $202,000 + bonus

Type: Full-time

Design cloud data pipelines using AWS, Snowflake, Airflow, MySQL, and support managed services clients. Good match if you have 3+ years in data engineering and want consulting variety plus strong benefits.

Employer: Slalom

Location: St. Louis, MO (Consulting, Cloud Build)

Salary: $108,000 – $200,000 depending on level

depending on level Type: Full-time

Architect AI‑first software solutions, blend GenAI tools, cloud (AWS/Azure/GCP), microservices, and DevOps while coaching teams. Great for senior engineers who live in GitHub Copilot/Cursor and want to lead AI‑driven builds.

Employer: Affirm

Location: St. Louis, MO (Remote‑first, U.S.)

Salary (most U.S. states): $204,000 – $264,000 base + equity & stipends

Type: Full-time

Own technical strategy for key checkout and authentication flows across web and mobile using React/Vue and TypeScript. Perfect if you have 8+ years in front‑end/fullstack and want high impact on consumer fintech.

Employer: EY

Location: St. Louis, MO (plus other major U.S. cities)

Salary: $125,900 – $262,600

Type: Full-time (Consulting, hybrid)

Design AI‑first digital workplace solutions on M365, Teams, SharePoint, Power Platform, Copilot & Copilot Studio. Great for M365 architects who want to lead enterprise Copilot and RAG‑style solutions.

Employer: LSEG (London Stock Exchange Group)

Location: St. Louis, MO

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Own Azure cloud cost optimization—deep‑dive bills, build dashboards, automate via APIs and Python, and guide teams on cost/performance. Strong fit if you blend engineering, Azure, and FinOps best practices.

Employer: Affirm

Location: St. Louis, MO (Remote‑first, U.S.)

Salary (most U.S. states): $146,000 – $206,000 base + equity & stipends

Type: Full-time

Work on event‑driven data infrastructure using Kafka, Flink, AWS, Kubernetes with Python or Kotlin. Good for engineers with ~2+ years’ experience who want to grow on a modern streaming platform.

Employer: CACI International Inc

Location: St. Louis, MO (On-site, NGA support)

Salary: $63,300 – $129,700

Type: Full-time

Coordinate cyber orders and communications for NGA’s Cyber Security Operations Center, tracking compliance and briefing leadership. Best for cleared IT/cyber pros (TS/SCI + DoD 8140/8570 certs) who like structured, mission‑driven work.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: St. Louis, MO (Consulting, travel up to 50%)

Salary: $134,500 – $265,100

Type: Full-time

Lead AI & data engagements for pharma commercial ops using Veeva/Salesforce CRM, IQVIA, MDM, and GenAI. Great if you have 6+ years in life sciences data/analytics and want to shape commercial AI strategy.

Employer: Spectrum Reach

Location: St. Louis, MO

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Manage a data team delivering forecasts, dashboards, and ad hoc analysis for an ad/marketing business. Strong match if you’re an expert in SQL, have 7+ years in analytics and 3+ in management.

Employer: Geospatial Consulting Group International (geo cgi)

Location: St. Louis, MO (710 N Tucker Blvd, on-site)

Salary: $100,000 – $150,000

Type: Full-time

Support enterprise ArcGIS and IT systems for NGA and partners, across Windows/Linux, scripting, and databases. Great for cleared GIS/IT pros who want strong benefits and a small, geo‑focused company.

Employer: PwC

Location: St. Louis, MO (Advisory)

Salary: $124,000 – $280,000 + bonus

Type: Full-time

Lead Appian BPM architectures, integrate with AWS/Azure/GCP, and blend process mining tools like Signavio/Celonis. Ideal for low‑code/Appian leaders ready to own large automation programs.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: St. Louis, MO (Forensic, Discovery & Financial Crime)

Salary: $141,200 – $278,300

Type: Full-time

Manage eDiscovery and unstructured data projects using Relativity, AI tools, SQL/Python, and Power BI. Good for managers with 6+ years in forensics/eDiscovery who want to lead teams and client delivery.

Employer: PwC

Location: St. Louis, MO (Advisory)

Salary: $155,000 – $410,000 + bonus

Type: Full-time

Set Appian strategy across multiple programs, oversee cloud/network architecture, and drive business development. Best for senior leaders with deep Appian and cloud experience who want a big say in platform direction.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: St. Louis, MO (Consulting, travel up to 50%)

Salary: $110,700 – $218,300

Type: Full-time

Implement NetSuite for Record-to-Report, Procure-to-Pay, or Order-to-Cash, from design through go‑live. Great for finance/ERP folks with 3+ years’ experience and at least one strong process area.

Employer: Deloitte

Location: St. Louis, MO (Forensic, Discovery & Financial Crime)

Salary: $86,700 – $170,900

Type: Full-time

Hands‑on role using Relativity, contract analytics, Power BI, and SQL/Python to support investigations and eDiscovery. Nice step if you have 2+ years in forensics/data and want to grow in AI‑driven legal tech.

Employer: CrowdStrike

Location: St. Louis, MO (Hybrid, 3 days in office)

Pay: $22 – $30/hour

Type: Full-time internship (Summer 2027)

Early‑career internship for freshmen/sophomores (grad dates 2029–2030) across Engineering, IT, Security, HR, Intelligence, Customer Success. Great way to break into cybersecurity with real projects and mentorship.

Employer: PwC

Location: St. Louis, MO (Advisory)

Salary: $99,000 – $232,000 + bonus

Type: Full-time

Lead SAP Analytics Cloud, Datasphere, and BDC solution design for finance and reporting. Strong fit if you’ve led SAP analytics projects and like coaching teams while staying close to architecture.

Employer: PwC

Location: St. Louis, MO (Advisory)

Salary: $124,000 – $280,000 + bonus

Type: Full-time

Own SAP S/4 data migration strategy and execution, from mapping and cleansing to cutover and reconciliation, using tools like ABAP, HANA, Fiori, SAC. Ideal for SAP leaders who love complex data moves.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—many of these teams are growing and may have similar roles open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.