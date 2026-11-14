St. Louis healthcare is buzzing right now — lots of hospitals and clinics are staffing up across nursing, imaging, and respiratory care. If you’re clinical and ready for a change, there are several solid options here.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Live Well Homecare Location: St. Louis, MO

St. Louis, MO Type: Full-time, Nights

Stepdown RN role with direct, hands-on care for a set group of patients. Good fit if you like fast-paced acute care and using your full assessment and critical thinking skills.

Employer: Phoenix Home Care and Hospice

Phoenix Home Care and Hospice Location: St. Louis, MO

St. Louis, MO Type: Full-time, Home Health

Full-time, Home Health Salary: $78,000–$88,000+ base

Bonus: $10,000 sign-on

Home health RN case manager with pay-per-visit earnings, real Monday–Friday schedule, and once-a-month on-call. Includes paid 4–6 week training, mileage reimbursement, and strong autonomy over your daily schedule.

Employer: Azza HealthCare Agency

Azza HealthCare Agency Location: St. Louis, MO

St. Louis, MO Type: Full-time

Leadership role over a high-acuity trauma/surgical unit (poly-trauma, TBI, acute surgery). Ideal for a BSN RN with charge/lead experience who wants to grow in management.

Employer: Azza HealthCare Agency

Azza HealthCare Agency Location: St. Louis, MO

St. Louis, MO Type: Full-time

Float pool RN covering multiple acute care areas. Great if you like variety, have solid recent bedside skills, and are comfortable adapting to different units.

Employer: Azza HealthCare Agency

Azza HealthCare Agency Location: St. Louis, MO

St. Louis, MO Type: Full-time, Outpatient

Outpatient CT role doing diagnostic imaging for adults and kids. Best for an R.T.(R) with CT credentials who prefers clinic-style hours and steady, scheduled studies.

Employer: Azza HealthCare Agency

Azza HealthCare Agency Location: St. Louis, MO

St. Louis, MO Type: Full-time, Nights

Advanced CT technologist position with night shifts and on-call/portable work. Good match if you’re comfortable working more independently and like overnight schedules.

Employer: Azza HealthCare Agency

Azza HealthCare Agency Location: St. Louis, MO

St. Louis, MO Type: Full-time

General CT technologist role handling a mix of CT exams and quality control. Suits an R.T.(R) with CT experience who wants broad imaging exposure.

Employer: Azza HealthCare Agency

Azza HealthCare Agency Location: St. Louis, MO

St. Louis, MO Type: Full-time

CRNA role providing anesthesia across OR and procedural areas. Open to experienced CRNAs and new grads looking for a broad anesthesia practice.

Employer: Azza HealthCare Agency

Azza HealthCare Agency Location: St. Louis, MO

St. Louis, MO Type: Full-time

OR RN position focusing on perioperative care and coordination with the surgical team. Good for experienced OR nurses who like fast-paced, team-based work.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Live Well Homecare Location: St. Louis, MO

St. Louis, MO Type: Full-time, Days

ICU assistant nurse manager for a new multidisciplinary unit. Great step for a BSN critical care RN ready to move into leadership and help shape a growing ICU.

Employer: Bestica Inc.

Bestica Inc. Location: St. Louis, MO

St. Louis, MO Type: Travel, 24 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr Days

Travel, 24 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr Days Pay: $2,641 per week

Travel MRI technologist contract using Siemens scanners. Ideal if you have at least 1 year of MRI experience, ARRT(MR) or ARMRIT, and want solid weekly pay on a defined assignment.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Live Well Homecare Location: St. Louis, MO

St. Louis, MO Type: Full-time (work + school support)

Respiratory therapy role paired with tuition support while you’re in an approved RT program. Nice option if you want to earn clinical experience and help with school costs at the same time.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Live Well Homecare Location: St. Louis, MO

St. Louis, MO Type: Full-time

Assistant nurse manager for a women’s GYN oncology unit (chemo, surgery, palliative, hospice). Best for a BSN RN with 2–5 years’ experience who’s ready to lead a specialized team.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Live Well Homecare Location: St. Louis, MO

St. Louis, MO Type: Full-time, 3 days/week

MRI technologist role with a three-day workweek doing advanced imaging and supporting department workflow. Great if you want full-time status with more concentrated shifts.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Live Well Homecare Location: St. Louis, MO

St. Louis, MO Type: Full-time, Inpatient Oncology

Inpatient oncology role caring for cancer patients, including chemo, symptom management, and end-of-life care. Open to both RNs and LPNs with strong compassion and interest in oncology.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Live Well Homecare Location: St. Louis, MO

St. Louis, MO Type: Full-time, Residency

OR nurse residency for new or newer RNs who want to move into perioperative nursing. Includes structured training, mentorship, and a path into the operating room.

Employer: Live Well Homecare

Live Well Homecare Location: St. Louis, MO

St. Louis, MO Type: Full-time

L&D RN role caring for moms and babies through labor, delivery, and postpartum. Best for experienced OB nurses who enjoy high-touch, family-centered care.

Employer: CARIN Alliance

CARIN Alliance Location: St. Louis, MO

St. Louis, MO Type: Full-time, Outpatient OR

Outpatient OR RN working as both scrub and circulator. Good fit if you like predictable surgery schedules and close patient education before and after procedures.

Employer: Health Wealth Safe

Health Wealth Safe Location: St. Louis, MO

St. Louis, MO Type: Full-time

Pulmonary progressive care RN role focused on respiratory patients. Great for nurses who enjoy telemetry-level acuity and close collaboration with RT and physicians.

Employer: Health Here

Health Here Location: St. Louis, MO

St. Louis, MO Type: Full-time

Clinical RN role supporting spine patients from pre-op teaching through post-op recovery and follow-up. Ideal if you like ortho/neuro, mobility work, and coordinating complex discharges.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway — the employer pages often list related openings too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.