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🏥 St. Louis Healthcare Jobs: Multiple RN & Imaging Roles Hiring Now
St. Louis healthcare is buzzing right now — lots of hospitals and clinics are staffing up across nursing, imaging, and respiratory care. If you’re clinical and ready for a change, there are several solid options here.
RN - Stepdown - Full-Time Nights
- Employer: Live Well Homecare
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time, Nights
Stepdown RN role with direct, hands-on care for a set group of patients. Good fit if you like fast-paced acute care and using your full assessment and critical thinking skills.
RN (Registered Nurse) Home Health Case Manager
- Employer: Phoenix Home Care and Hospice
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time, Home Health
- Salary: $78,000–$88,000+ base
- Bonus: $10,000 sign-on
Home health RN case manager with pay-per-visit earnings, real Monday–Friday schedule, and once-a-month on-call. Includes paid 4–6 week training, mileage reimbursement, and strong autonomy over your daily schedule.
Assistant Nurse Manager – Surgical Services Trauma
- Employer: Azza HealthCare Agency
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
Leadership role over a high-acuity trauma/surgical unit (poly-trauma, TBI, acute surgery). Ideal for a BSN RN with charge/lead experience who wants to grow in management.
Full Time RN Float Pool
- Employer: Azza HealthCare Agency
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
Float pool RN covering multiple acute care areas. Great if you like variety, have solid recent bedside skills, and are comfortable adapting to different units.
CT Technologist - Outpatient
- Employer: Azza HealthCare Agency
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time, Outpatient
Outpatient CT role doing diagnostic imaging for adults and kids. Best for an R.T.(R) with CT credentials who prefers clinic-style hours and steady, scheduled studies.
CT Technologist - Nights
- Employer: Azza HealthCare Agency
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time, Nights
Advanced CT technologist position with night shifts and on-call/portable work. Good match if you’re comfortable working more independently and like overnight schedules.
CT Technologist
- Employer: Azza HealthCare Agency
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
General CT technologist role handling a mix of CT exams and quality control. Suits an R.T.(R) with CT experience who wants broad imaging exposure.
CRNA
- Employer: Azza HealthCare Agency
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
CRNA role providing anesthesia across OR and procedural areas. Open to experienced CRNAs and new grads looking for a broad anesthesia practice.
Registered Nurse - Operating Room
- Employer: Azza HealthCare Agency
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
OR RN position focusing on perioperative care and coordination with the surgical team. Good for experienced OR nurses who like fast-paced, team-based work.
Assistant Nurse Manager - ICU Day Shift
- Employer: Live Well Homecare
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time, Days
ICU assistant nurse manager for a new multidisciplinary unit. Great step for a BSN critical care RN ready to move into leadership and help shape a growing ICU.
Travel MRI Tech - $2,641 per week
- Employer: Bestica Inc.
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Travel, 24 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr Days
- Pay: $2,641 per week
Travel MRI technologist contract using Siemens scanners. Ideal if you have at least 1 year of MRI experience, ARRT(MR) or ARMRIT, and want solid weekly pay on a defined assignment.
Registered Respiratory Therapist – Win from Within Program
- Employer: Live Well Homecare
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time (work + school support)
Respiratory therapy role paired with tuition support while you’re in an approved RT program. Nice option if you want to earn clinical experience and help with school costs at the same time.
Assistant Nurse Manager – GYN Oncology
- Employer: Live Well Homecare
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
Assistant nurse manager for a women’s GYN oncology unit (chemo, surgery, palliative, hospice). Best for a BSN RN with 2–5 years’ experience who’s ready to lead a specialized team.
MRI Technologist (3 Days per Week)
- Employer: Live Well Homecare
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time, 3 days/week
MRI technologist role with a three-day workweek doing advanced imaging and supporting department workflow. Great if you want full-time status with more concentrated shifts.
Oncology Nursing - RN or LPN
- Employer: Live Well Homecare
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time, Inpatient Oncology
Inpatient oncology role caring for cancer patients, including chemo, symptom management, and end-of-life care. Open to both RNs and LPNs with strong compassion and interest in oncology.
Operating Room Nurse Residency
- Employer: Live Well Homecare
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time, Residency
OR nurse residency for new or newer RNs who want to move into perioperative nursing. Includes structured training, mentorship, and a path into the operating room.
Experienced Labor and Delivery RN
- Employer: Live Well Homecare
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
L&D RN role caring for moms and babies through labor, delivery, and postpartum. Best for experienced OB nurses who enjoy high-touch, family-centered care.
Registered Nurse (Outpatient Surgery)
- Employer: CARIN Alliance
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time, Outpatient OR
Outpatient OR RN working as both scrub and circulator. Good fit if you like predictable surgery schedules and close patient education before and after procedures.
Progressive Care Registered Nurse – Pulmonary
- Employer: Health Wealth Safe
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
Pulmonary progressive care RN role focused on respiratory patients. Great for nurses who enjoy telemetry-level acuity and close collaboration with RT and physicians.
Clinical Registered Nurse – Integrated Spine Program
- Employer: Health Here
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
Clinical RN role supporting spine patients from pre-op teaching through post-op recovery and follow-up. Ideal if you like ortho/neuro, mobility work, and coordinating complex discharges.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway — the employer pages often list related openings too.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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