St. Louis hospitality is buzzing right now—lots of places are hiring, from quick service to breweries and hotels. If you like fast-paced work, people time, and free or discounted food, this week has some solid options.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: St Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Help run a single Panda Express location—hiring, coaching the team, and keeping guests happy. Comes with paid leadership training, free meals, bonus potential, 401(k) with match, medical/vision/dental, PTO, and strong growth paths into higher management.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: St Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Cook, prep, and work front counter/drive-thru in a busy Panda Express. No experience needed, flexible schedules, free meals, benefits for full-time, 401(k) with match, paid training, and clear paths into management.

Employer: Topgolf

Location: St Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead the guest-facing team in a high-energy sports/entertainment venue—managing shifts, staffing, and guest experience. Perks include free play, half-price food, health/vision/dental, 401(k) match, and a strong focus on coaching and team culture.

Employer: Domino’s / MBR Management

Location: 3239 Lemay Ferry Rd, St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run day-to-day pizza operations—scheduling, inventory, customer service, and team training. Offers flexible scheduling, PTO, health/dental/vision after 60 days, 401(k), employee discounts, paid training, and a path to become a franchisee.

Employer: Love’s Travel Stops

Location: St Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Prepare deli items, keep coffee/fountain areas stocked, and help guests on the go. Comes with tuition assistance, PTO, flexible schedules, 401(k) with 100% match up to 5%, medical/dental/vision after 30 days, and career development.

Employer: Love’s Travel Stops

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Very similar Deli Host role at another Love’s location: prep salads/sandwiches, keep deli areas clean, cross-train as cashier or maintenance, and lift 25+ lbs. Same strong benefits and quick hiring.

Employer: Shake Shack

Location: St Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a shift, direct the team, and keep things safe, clean, and fast in a busy Shack. Offers weekly pay, performance bonuses, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, paid parental leave, meal discounts, and strong growth opportunities.

Employer: Shake Shack

Location: St Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee full restaurant operations, train the team, and drive guest satisfaction and financial results. Includes weekly pay, bonuses, meal discounts, medical/dental/vision, employer-paid life & disability, 401(k) with match, PTO, parental leave, and growth in a fast-expanding brand.

Employer: Sonesta International Hotels

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Evening front-desk role handling check-ins, check-outs, payments, and guest requests. Strong hotel package: medical/dental/vision, HSA and 401(k) with match, PTO, paid parental leave, company-paid life and disability, tuition help, and hotel discounts.

Employer: Einstein Bros. Bagels (Bagel Brands)

Location: 8615 Olive Blvd, St Louis, MO 63132

Type: Full-time (30+ hrs/week expected)

Full-time (30+ hrs/week expected) Salary: Not listed

Travel between bakeries, act as a manager, and train to become a General Manager. Stores close by 2–3 PM, so no nights, plus medical/vision/dental, PTO, tips (where allowed), EAP, 401(k) with match, and clear promotion path.

Employer: Rockwell Beer Co.

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a busy brewpub and taproom—FOH and BOH operations, hiring, scheduling, and guest experience. Offers competitive salary, health insurance, 401(k), growth opportunities, and a creative, community-focused brewery setting.

Employer: Holiday Inn

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Part-time/Other

Part-time/Other Salary: From $15.50/hour

Set up and maintain the hotel’s complimentary hot breakfast during day/morning shifts only. Includes 401(k), health/vision/dental, PTO, employee discounts, EAP, and a flexible schedule.

Employer: Sam’s Club

Location: 10735 W Florissant Ave, St. Louis, MO 63136

Type: Not listed (hourly role)

Not listed (hourly role) Salary: $20.00–$28.00/hour + possible premiums

Cut, grind, and wrap meat while keeping food safety and quality high in a warehouse club setting. Strong package: medical/dental/vision, 401(k), stock purchase, PTO, paid education (Live Better U), and bonuses.

Employer: Rockwell Beer Co.

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Clear tables, run food, and keep the taproom tidy in a lively brewery. You’ll learn the restaurant side of the beer world, get employee discounts, and work mostly evenings and weekends.

Employer: Rockwell Beer Co.

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time (and part-time options)

Salary: Not listed

Cook a creative menu in a busy brewery kitchen, from prep to line work. Offers competitive pay, health insurance and 401(k) for full-time, and lots of room to grow your kitchen skills.

Employer: Loews Hotels & Co – Live! by Loews St. Louis

Location: St. Louis, MO (Ballpark Village)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead training and quality checks for the housekeeping team at the Ballpark Village hotel. Includes health benefits with 401(k) match, PTO, tuition reimbursement, free staff meals, discounted parking (even on game days), and hotel/Cardinals-area discounts.

Employer: Milestone Salon Services

Location: St. Louis, MO (multiple senior communities)

Type: Part-time, as-needed, traveling

Salary: $27.00–$35.00/hour

Provide nail services to seniors across 17+ communities and in-home settings. You’ll need a current Missouri Nail Tech license, comfort working with older adults, and be okay with travel and background/TB checks.

Employer: Rockwell Beer Co.

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Part-time or Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Pour beer and cocktails in a busy sports-bar-style taproom, take orders, and run the POS. You’ll get a fun, energetic team, potential health/401(k) for full-time, and a front-row seat to the local beer scene.

Employer: Barnes-Jewish Hospital

Location: St Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Prep sandwiches, salads, wraps, and fruit in a 36–45°F commissary environment, Sunday–Thursday 6:00 AM–2:30 PM, with daily pay available. Strong hospital benefits: medical/dental/vision, 4% automatic retirement contribution, 401(k) match, PTO, tuition assistance, and more.

If one of these caught your eye, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while it’s fresh—hospitality roles in St. Louis tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.