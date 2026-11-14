St. Louis is busy hiring for leaders right now, from construction and infrastructure to healthcare and tech. If you’ve got management or senior project experience, there’s a lot to explore.

Employer: Terracon

Terracon Location: St Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead large facilities, materials, environmental, or geotechnical projects from planning through closeout. You’ll own budgets, schedules, safety, and client relationships while mentoring project staff.

Employer: Keeley Construction Group

Location: St Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Run nationwide paving operations from St. Louis, leading ops managers, PMs, and superintendents. Ideal if you have heavy civil experience and want to drive strategy, safety, and profitability across multiple markets.

Employer: ATI Restoration, LLC

ATI Restoration, LLC Location: St Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Oversee multiple high-risk residential and commercial restoration projects, from permits and safety to collections and client communication. Good fit if you have superintendent-level construction experience and environmental certifications.

Employer: Metric Geo (recruiting for an employee-owned contractor)

Metric Geo (recruiting for an employee-owned contractor) Location: St Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed; includes ESOP, 100% employer-paid medical/dental/vision, unlimited PTO (per policy)

Manage highway, bridge, and transportation projects with full control of budgets, schedules, and field operations. Great for heavy civil PMs who want ownership via ESOP and strong benefits.

Employer: Gateway Region YMCA

Location: St Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Lead all pool and aquatics programs, including staff hiring, training, scheduling, and safety. Perfect if you love community work and want to grow programs, manage budgets, and run trainings like lifeguarding and CPR.

Employer: CyberCoders (recruiting for a top ENR mechanical contractor)

CyberCoders (recruiting for a top ENR mechanical contractor) Location: St Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $85,000–$175,000/year, plus bonus, profit sharing, 401(k), vehicle package for qualified candidates

Lead large HVAC and piping projects in data centers, healthcare, pharma, and advanced manufacturing. Strong role for mechanical PMs who want big, complex work and top-tier pay.

Employer: Schneider Electric

Location: St Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $117,600 – $176,400/year (base + short-term incentives, US-based range)

Own complex customer projects end-to-end, leading global teams, budgets, and risk management. Good match if you like high-visibility work, cross-functional leadership, and a strong benefits/learning package.

Employer: American Medical Administrators (AMMO)

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

Oversee multiple outpatient clinics with 30–35 providers, managing operations, staff, finances, and compliance (HIPAA, JCAHO). Great for experienced healthcare leaders who want broad clinic responsibility and solid benefits.

Employer: Keeley Construction

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time (onsite)

Full-time (onsite) Salary: Not listed

Build and lead Keeley’s entire power generation market sector, from strategy and client acquisition to staffing and project delivery. Best for senior leaders with deep power/energy infrastructure experience.

Employer: Core & Main

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time (travel ~75%)

Full-time (travel ~75%) Salary: Not listed

Serve as the go-to for ERP and operational processes, training branch teams and fixing inefficiencies. Ideal if you know Mincron/ERP and enjoy process improvement and travel.

Employer: GDI Services

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Not listed (district-level leadership)

Not listed (district-level leadership) Salary: Not listed

Lead account managers and supervisors across a portfolio of facilities, handling budgets, client relationships, and quality standards. Good for leaders with union, operations, and customer-facing experience.

Employer: Cushman & Wakefield

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $90,950 – $107,000

Drive business transformation projects, process improvement, and automation from idea to implementation. Great fit if you like data, storytelling with metrics, and working directly with senior leadership.

If one of these roles feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers are growing fast and may have related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.