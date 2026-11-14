St. Louis has a nice mix of classroom, library, and online learning jobs right now—from toddlers all the way up to AI pros. Here are several solid options if you love helping people learn.

Employer: Webster University

Webster University Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role keeps Webster’s online journals, databases, and library systems running smoothly. Good fit if you enjoy problem‑solving with tech, working with vendors and IT, and improving how students and faculty find digital resources.

Employer: Archdiocese of St. Louis – St. Cecilia School and Academy

Location: St. Louis, MO (63111)

Type: Full-time, 2026–2027 school year

Salary: Not listed

Teach reading, writing, grammar, and literature in a faith‑based, structured middle school setting. Ideal if you have (or can get) Missouri certification and want a tight‑knit Catholic school community.

Employer: Accenture (LearnVantage / Udacity)

Location: Listed for St. Louis, US‑remote role

Type: Full-time

Salary range (by state, example): Washington $80,200–$168,000; many other states listed in posting

Design and build advanced AI and machine learning courses, labs, and projects for adult learners at enterprise scale. Great for someone with strong Python/ML/LLM experience plus at least 4 years in teaching or instructional design.

Employer: SouthSide Early Childhood Center

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead your own PreK 3 classroom, plan creative lessons, and partner closely with families in a highly structured early childhood program. Good match if you love observation, assessment, and hands‑on work with 3‑year‑olds.

Employer: St. Louis Public Library

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Part-time (20 hours/week)

Pay: $19.74/hour + benefits (medical, dental, retirement, PTO)

Bring storytime to early childhood centers, curate book collections, and support early literacy across the city. Perfect if you enjoy performing storytimes, outreach, and building relationships with teachers and caregivers.

Employer: BJC HealthCare – St. Louis Children’s Hospital Child Development Center

Location: St. Louis, MO (Taylor Ave & S. Newstead Ave)

Type: Full-time, days only

Pay: $17.50–$20.06/hour (based on experience)

(based on experience) Schedule: Monday–Friday, 6 a.m.–6 p.m. (no nights, no weekends)

Work with children ages 0–6 in a hospital‑affiliated center with strong benefits, tuition assistance, and PTO. Nice fit if you want steady daytime hours and a large health‑system employer.

Employer: Wellspring Preschool (Wellspring Family Church)

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Part-time (10–25 hours/week)

Pay: $23–$24/hour

Launch and lead a new, small, Christ‑centered, play‑based preschool while also teaching a class (9 a.m.–12 p.m. program). Great for an experienced early childhood educator who wants to build a program from the ground up.

Employer: Creative Nursery and Preschool

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Part-time (about 15 hours/week)

Pay: $16.50–$17.50/hour

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 3 p.m.–6 p.m.

Support 1–2‑year‑olds in a Creative Curriculum classroom, with paid time off and paid training hours. Nice option if you want steady afternoon work and experience in early childhood.

Employer: Lafayette Classical Academy

Location: Lake St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time hourly (35 hours/week, spring 2027)

Pay: $20/hour + health benefits

Work closely with a Latin teacher to lead chants, drills, and small‑group work in a classical school. Designed as a pathway into a future full‑time teaching role for someone with Latin background.

Employer: Third Presbyterian Church Preschool

Location: St. Louis, MO

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17–$18/hour

Teach young children in a Christian preschool setting, with a focus on early childhood development, literacy, and social‑emotional growth. Includes benefits like dental, vision, PTO, and professional development support.

If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.