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St. Louis
🎓 St. Louis Education Jobs: Multiple Teaching & Learning Roles
13 days ago
St. Louis has a nice mix of classroom, library, and online learning jobs right now—from toddlers all the way up to AI pros. Here are several solid options if you love helping people learn.
Electronic Resources Librarian
- Employer: Webster University
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role keeps Webster’s online journals, databases, and library systems running smoothly. Good fit if you enjoy problem‑solving with tech, working with vendors and IT, and improving how students and faculty find digital resources.
Middle School ELA Teacher
- Employer: Archdiocese of St. Louis – St. Cecilia School and Academy
- Location: St. Louis, MO (63111)
- Type: Full-time, 2026–2027 school year
- Salary: Not listed
Teach reading, writing, grammar, and literature in a faith‑based, structured middle school setting. Ideal if you have (or can get) Missouri certification and want a tight‑knit Catholic school community.
Technical Content Developer Associate Manager, AI POD
- Employer: Accenture (LearnVantage / Udacity)
- Location: Listed for St. Louis, US‑remote role
- Type: Full-time
- Salary range (by state, example): Washington $80,200–$168,000; many other states listed in posting
Design and build advanced AI and machine learning courses, labs, and projects for adult learners at enterprise scale. Great for someone with strong Python/ML/LLM experience plus at least 4 years in teaching or instructional design.
PreK 3 Lead Teacher
- Employer: SouthSide Early Childhood Center
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead your own PreK 3 classroom, plan creative lessons, and partner closely with families in a highly structured early childhood program. Good match if you love observation, assessment, and hands‑on work with 3‑year‑olds.
Youth Specialist I (Early Childhood Outreach)
- Employer: St. Louis Public Library
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Part-time (20 hours/week)
- Pay: $19.74/hour + benefits (medical, dental, retirement, PTO)
Bring storytime to early childhood centers, curate book collections, and support early literacy across the city. Perfect if you enjoy performing storytimes, outreach, and building relationships with teachers and caregivers.
Daycare Teacher – St. Louis City
- Employer: BJC HealthCare – St. Louis Children’s Hospital Child Development Center
- Location: St. Louis, MO (Taylor Ave & S. Newstead Ave)
- Type: Full-time, days only
- Pay: $17.50–$20.06/hour (based on experience)
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 6 a.m.–6 p.m. (no nights, no weekends)
Work with children ages 0–6 in a hospital‑affiliated center with strong benefits, tuition assistance, and PTO. Nice fit if you want steady daytime hours and a large health‑system employer.
Preschool Director / Lead Teacher (Part-Time)
- Employer: Wellspring Preschool (Wellspring Family Church)
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Part-time (10–25 hours/week)
- Pay: $23–$24/hour
Launch and lead a new, small, Christ‑centered, play‑based preschool while also teaching a class (9 a.m.–12 p.m. program). Great for an experienced early childhood educator who wants to build a program from the ground up.
Part-Time Teacher – Toddler Room
- Employer: Creative Nursery and Preschool
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Part-time (about 15 hours/week)
- Pay: $16.50–$17.50/hour
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 3 p.m.–6 p.m.
Support 1–2‑year‑olds in a Creative Curriculum classroom, with paid time off and paid training hours. Nice option if you want steady afternoon work and experience in early childhood.
Latin Teacher Assistant (Spring 2027)
- Employer: Lafayette Classical Academy
- Location: Lake St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time hourly (35 hours/week, spring 2027)
- Pay: $20/hour + health benefits
Work closely with a Latin teacher to lead chants, drills, and small‑group work in a classical school. Designed as a pathway into a future full‑time teaching role for someone with Latin background.
Teacher
- Employer: Third Presbyterian Church Preschool
- Location: St. Louis, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $17–$18/hour
Teach young children in a Christian preschool setting, with a focus on early childhood development, literacy, and social‑emotional growth. Includes benefits like dental, vision, PTO, and professional development support.
If one of these speaks to you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s still fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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