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🏥 Saint Joseph, MO Healthcare Jobs With Multiple High-Paying Roles
Saint Joseph’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from hospital specialists to school and travel roles. Here are several solid openings worth a look this week.
Interventional Radiology Opportunity: 728k Base, $50k Starting Bonus, and Student Loan Assistance
- Employer: Mosaic Life Care
- Location: St Joseph, MO
- Type: Internship (Physician role)
- Salary: $728k starting base (2-year guarantee), $50k starting bonus, up to $200k student loan repayment
BE/BC Interventional Radiologist role at a state-of-the-art regional medical center performing 3,000+ procedures a year. Mix of 30% inpatient / 70% outpatient, 40-hour weeks, 10 call days/month, advanced IR equipment, and a Mayo Clinic Network member with strong benefits and relocation help.
Physician Interventional Radiology
- Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for a local system)
- Location: St Joseph, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $500,000 – $800,000 annually (estimated range)
100% IR position with no diagnostic call, Monday–Friday 8–5 and only 5 call days/month. Join a well-staffed IR team, work with advanced equipment, get up to $200k in student loan repayment, 7 weeks PTO, and enjoy an academic medical center setting in a mid-sized, low-cost community.
CNA
- Employer: Benedictine
- Location: St Joseph, MO
- Type: Temporary
- Salary: $18.42 – $21.47/hour
Hands-on Certified Nursing Assistant role providing daily care and dignity-focused support for senior residents. You’ll report changes to the RN/LPN, chart in the POC system, and get access to a robust benefits package (PTO, retirement, medical, dental, vision, education assistance) with a mission-driven, non-profit employer.
Care Manager - Clinic Care
- Employer: Mosaic Life Care
- Location: Saint Joseph, MO
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
RN Care Manager role coordinating care across Mosaic’s clinics, focusing on right care, right time, right level. You’ll assess needs, build care plans, navigate payer rules, and advocate for patients while working with an interdisciplinary team; RN license required, 3+ years clinical/care management experience preferred.
LPN Tier II - (1:1 Trach Caregiver (RN/LPN))
- Employer: St. Joseph School District
- Location: Saint Joseph, MO (Pickett Elementary School)
- Type: School-year (9-month) position
- Salary: Per district salary schedule
One-on-one trach care role with a student, open to RN or LPN with CPR/BLS. You’ll provide daily trach and possible ventilator care, ride the bus with the student, handle emergencies, and document care—ideal if you like pediatrics and school hours.
Occupational Therapy - Occupational Therapist (OT)
- Employer: Vibra Travels
- Location: Saint Joseph, MO (travel assignment)
- Type: Travel OT
- Salary: Competitive hourly rate + potential tax-free stipend (range reviewed before submission)
Travel Occupational Therapist role for OTs with 1+ year experience (acute care/LTAC preferred). Work with one recruiter, no mid-contract pay cuts, access to multiple partner facilities, plus referral bonuses and license reimbursement when you take assignments in new states.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare roles here turn over fast and often lead to even better fits.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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