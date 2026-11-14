Saint Joseph’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, from hospital specialists to school and travel roles. Here are several solid openings worth a look this week.

Employer: Mosaic Life Care

Mosaic Life Care Location: St Joseph, MO

St Joseph, MO Type: Internship (Physician role)

Internship (Physician role) Salary: $728k starting base (2-year guarantee), $50k starting bonus, up to $200k student loan repayment

BE/BC Interventional Radiologist role at a state-of-the-art regional medical center performing 3,000+ procedures a year. Mix of 30% inpatient / 70% outpatient, 40-hour weeks, 10 call days/month, advanced IR equipment, and a Mayo Clinic Network member with strong benefits and relocation help.

Employer: CompHealth (recruiting for a local system)

CompHealth (recruiting for a local system) Location: St Joseph, MO

St Joseph, MO Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $500,000 – $800,000 annually (estimated range)

100% IR position with no diagnostic call, Monday–Friday 8–5 and only 5 call days/month. Join a well-staffed IR team, work with advanced equipment, get up to $200k in student loan repayment, 7 weeks PTO, and enjoy an academic medical center setting in a mid-sized, low-cost community.

Employer: Benedictine

Location: St Joseph, MO

St Joseph, MO Type: Temporary

Temporary Salary: $18.42 – $21.47/hour

Hands-on Certified Nursing Assistant role providing daily care and dignity-focused support for senior residents. You’ll report changes to the RN/LPN, chart in the POC system, and get access to a robust benefits package (PTO, retirement, medical, dental, vision, education assistance) with a mission-driven, non-profit employer.

Employer: Mosaic Life Care

Location: Saint Joseph, MO

Saint Joseph, MO Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: Not listed

RN Care Manager role coordinating care across Mosaic’s clinics, focusing on right care, right time, right level. You’ll assess needs, build care plans, navigate payer rules, and advocate for patients while working with an interdisciplinary team; RN license required, 3+ years clinical/care management experience preferred.

Employer: St. Joseph School District

Location: Saint Joseph, MO (Pickett Elementary School)

Saint Joseph, MO (Pickett Elementary School) Type: School-year (9-month) position

School-year (9-month) position Salary: Per district salary schedule

One-on-one trach care role with a student, open to RN or LPN with CPR/BLS. You’ll provide daily trach and possible ventilator care, ride the bus with the student, handle emergencies, and document care—ideal if you like pediatrics and school hours.

Employer: Vibra Travels

Location: Saint Joseph, MO (travel assignment)

Saint Joseph, MO (travel assignment) Type: Travel OT

Travel OT Salary: Competitive hourly rate + potential tax-free stipend (range reviewed before submission)

Travel Occupational Therapist role for OTs with 1+ year experience (acute care/LTAC preferred). Work with one recruiter, no mid-contract pay cuts, access to multiple partner facilities, plus referral bonuses and license reimbursement when you take assignments in new states.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—healthcare roles here turn over fast and often lead to even better fits.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.