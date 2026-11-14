Saint Charles has a steady need for hands-on caregivers and behavioral health staff right now. If you like direct care work and want steady hours or flexible shifts, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: State of Missouri – St. Louis Developmental Disabilities Treatment Centers

State of Missouri – St. Louis Developmental Disabilities Treatment Centers Location: St. Charles Habilitation Center, 22 Marr Lane, St. Charles, MO 63303

Type: Full-time (first shift 6:30am–3:00pm or second shift 2:30pm–11:00pm )

(first shift or second shift ) Salary: About $42,538 per year (approx. $1,772 semi-monthly)

Work directly with adults with developmental disabilities, using behavior support plans and crisis intervention skills. Good fit if you have at least 1 year of direct care experience, a high school diploma, and want strong state benefits like pension, health insurance, and generous leave.

Employer: Phoenix Home Care

Phoenix Home Care Location: St. Charles County, MO (in-home)

Type: PRN / Part-time (short shifts, ~2 hours per client, evenings needed)

(short shifts, ~2 hours per client, evenings needed) Pay: $18–$20 per hour + weekend shift differential

Provide in-home help with personal care, meals, light housekeeping, and companionship so clients can stay independent. Great if you live in St. Charles County, want flexible hours, and like variety in your day.

Employer: Phoenix Home Care

Phoenix Home Care Location: St. Charles County, MO (in-home)

Type: PRN / Part-time , 12-hour daytime shifts with potential for more hours later

, with potential for more hours later Pay: $18–$20 per hour + weekend shift differential

Longer daytime shifts supporting clients at home with personal care, meals, errands, and companionship. Good option if you prefer full-day shifts, meet the 18+ / driver’s license / background check requirements, and want room to grow into more consistent hours.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while they’re still open. Even a quick application can put you first in line.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.