Saint Charles is busy right now with leadership hiring, from nonprofits to aerospace. If you’re ready to step into (or grow in) management, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: Saint Charles, MO (multi-store district)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead 15+ retail stores across the area, driving sales, safety, and customer service. This role is hands-on with travel, coaching store managers, managing budgets, and shaping a high-performing district team, with solid health, retirement, and education benefits.

Employer: Tower Loan

Location: St Charles, MO

Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Competitive + performance incentives (exact amount not listed)

A 10–12 month management development program in consumer finance that trains you in sales, customer service, and branch operations. Good fit if you want a clear path into leadership with promote-from-within culture, bonuses, and benefits like health coverage, PTO, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Boys & Girls Clubs of St. Charles County

Location: Saint Charles or O’Fallon, MO (site-based unit)

Type: Full-time, in-person

Salary: $50,000–$55,000 per year

Run the daily operations of a youth-focused club, including staff supervision, budgeting, facilities, and parent/community engagement. Great for someone with youth program experience who wants meaningful work plus health, dental, vision, 401(k), and PTO.

Employer: CenterPointe Hospital

Location: St Charles, MO

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive (exact amount not listed)

Senior leadership role overseeing all financial operations for a 150-bed behavioral health hospital. You’ll handle financial reporting, revenue cycle, budgeting, and multiple departments, with bonus potential, stock-based awards, 401(k) match, and comprehensive benefits.

Employer: Archer (partnering with Boeing)

Location: St Charles, MO

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Salary: $141,100 – $190,900 per year

First-line leader role at Boeing Global Services, managing cost, schedule, and technical performance for multi-million-dollar automated test systems for cruise missile programs. Includes relocation, strong benefits, bonus potential, and requires a STEM degree plus leadership and aerospace support experience; U.S. person and ability to obtain Secret clearance are required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.